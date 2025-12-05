Has Virat Kohli Ever Hit Three ODI Centuries In A Row? All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli has turned back the clock in the on-going India vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) series.

He scored 135 in Ranchi, and then struck back with a 102 in Raipur, registering back-to-back tons in the 50-over format.

The Men in Blue will take on the Proteas in the third and final clash of the series, levelled 1-1, this Saturday, and given the run of form the 'King' is in, many are expecting him to reach a three-figure score yet again.

Though pretty rare, there have been players who have done so, but is India's modern era great among them? Here's all you need to know.

Kohli Scored Three Consecutive ODI 100s In 2018

Virat Kohli, undoubtedly India's best batsman in the modern era of cricket, scored three ODI centuries back in 2018. These came against West Indies at Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and then Pune.

He now has an opportunity to achieve the feat yet again on December 6, 2025, when India take on South Africa at the ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Interestingly, Kohli is India's leading run-scorer at this venue in the format, and has registered three tons here in his career. He also leads the stats for scoring most tons in the format at 53, four more than the great Sachin Tendulkar.

So, it will be interesting to see how his next outing pans out.

Who Has Scored Most Consecutive ODI 100s?

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara has scored four ODI centuries in a row, which the most anyone has ever done as of this writing. Nobody else has managed to go past three.

AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Herschelle Gibbs represent South Africa in the metric, Johnny Bairstow for England, Ross Taylor for New Zealand, and Rohit Sharma represents India with Virat Kohli, all with 3 ODI tons in a row.

Pakistan has Zaheer Abbas, Saeed Anwar, Babar Azam (who has done this twice), and Fakhar Zaman on the list, also with three tons.