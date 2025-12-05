Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHas Virat Kohli Ever Hit Three ODI Centuries In A Row? All You Need To Know

Has Virat Kohli Ever Hit Three ODI Centuries In A Row? All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli enters the IND vs SA 3rd ODI with two consecutive centuries, but has he ever scored three ODI hundreds in a row? Let's find out.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli has turned back the clock in the on-going India vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) series. 

He scored 135 in Ranchi, and then struck back with a 102 in Raipur, registering back-to-back tons in the 50-over format. 

The Men in Blue will take on the Proteas in the third and final clash of the series, levelled 1-1, this Saturday, and given the run of form the 'King' is in, many are expecting him to reach a three-figure score yet again. 

Though pretty rare, there have been players who have done so, but is India's modern era great among them? Here's all you need to know.

Kohli Scored Three Consecutive ODI 100s In 2018

Virat Kohli, undoubtedly India's best batsman in the modern era of cricket, scored three ODI centuries back in 2018. These came against West Indies at Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and then Pune.

He now has an opportunity to achieve the feat yet again on December 6, 2025, when India take on South Africa at the ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Interestingly, Kohli is India's leading run-scorer at this venue in the format, and has registered three tons here in his career. He also leads the stats for scoring most tons in the format at 53, four more than the great Sachin Tendulkar.

So, it will be interesting to see how his next outing pans out. 

Who Has Scored Most Consecutive ODI 100s?

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara has scored four ODI centuries in a row, which the most anyone has ever done as of this writing. Nobody else has managed to go past three.

AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Herschelle Gibbs represent South Africa in the metric, Johnny Bairstow for England, Ross Taylor for New Zealand, and Rohit Sharma represents India with Virat Kohli, all with 3 ODI tons in a row.

Pakistan has Zaheer Abbas, Saeed Anwar, Babar Azam (who has done this twice), and Fakhar Zaman on the list, also with three tons.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa IND VS SA 3RD ODI Virat Kohli Odi Centuries
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Meltdown: Chaos Continues At Major Airports As Over 600 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Worst-Hit
IndiGo Meltdown: Chaos Continues At Major Airports As Over 600 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Worst-Hit
Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
India
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Asks For Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
IndiGo Plans More Flight Cancellations Over 2–3 Days, Seeks Rules Exemption Till Feb 10
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: Grand Welcome for President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget