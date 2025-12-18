Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming, TV Broadcast: When & Where To Watch

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming, TV Broadcast: When & Where To Watch

Suryakumar Yadav-led India aim to clinch another series with a win in IND vs SA 5th T20I, whereas Aiden Markram's South Africa would be hoping to salvage a draw.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
After three exciting clashes and an abandoned contest, thanks to intense fog, the India vs South Africa T20I series will reach its conclusion at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match will be played on Friday, December 18, 2025, with the Men in Blue leading 2-1. Another victory guarantees the trophy, and continuation of Suryakumar Yadav's perfect record as captain. 

A win for Proteas, on the other hand, would mean a 2-2 draw, ending their tour of India on a rather positive note.

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Live Streaming Details

The IND vs SA 5th T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers in India can watch the India vs South Africa 5th T20I online by logging into the platform on mobile, tablet, or desktop devices.

It is important to note that fans will need an active subscription to access the full live stream of the match. The digital coverage is expected to begin ahead of the toss, offering pre-match build-up and analysis.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: TV Broadcast

For television viewers, the Star Sports Network will broadcast the India vs South Africa 5th T20I live across its channels. As with previous matches in the series, the telecast is likely to start well before the toss, ensuring viewers do not miss any of the build-up.

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Match and Toss Time

The IND vs SA 5th T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. Based on standard match protocols, the toss is expected to take place at 6:30 PM IST, around half an hour before the first ball is bowled.

Following the toss, captains Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram will confirm their respective playing XIs. With the series reaching its climax, the fifth T20I is set to deliver high-intensity cricket and a fitting conclusion to the contest.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
