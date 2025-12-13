Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA: Should India Drop Shubman Gill From T20Is? Check Stats

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India are currently locked in a five-match T20I series against South Africa, and Shubman Gill’s return from injury has come under sharp scrutiny.

The opener managed just four runs in the first T20I and was dismissed for a duck in the second, triggering widespread criticism from fans on social media.

Many questioned why Gill continues to get chances while in-form players remain on the bench, with some even branding him a liability in the shortest format.

Shubman Gill’s Last 14 T20I Innings Under Scanner

After an impressive Test series in England, Gill was recalled to India’s T20 setup and even handed the vice-captaincy. However, the numbers suggest a worrying dip in form.

Across his last 14 T20 International innings, Gill has scored 263 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 142. Notably, he hasn’t registered a single half-century during this period, with a top score of 46.

Scores in his last 14 T20I innings: 20* (9), 10 (7), 5 (8), 47 (28), 29 (19), 4 (3), 12 (10), 37* (20), 5 (10), 15 (12), 46 (39), 29* (16), 4 (2), 0 (1)

Team Management Continues to Back Gill

Despite the lack of big scores, Shubman Gill continues to enjoy the backing of the team management. Speaking after the second T20I, India’s assistant coach Ryan Doeschate reiterated the team’s confidence in him.

“We have complete faith in Shubman Gill’s ability and believe he will come good. The same applies to Suryakumar Yadav,” Doeschate said.

With IND vs SA T20I series still ongoing, Gill will be under pressure to justify the trust placed in him and deliver a defining performance.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Battle for Series Lead in Dharamsala

The five-match series is intensely poised at 1-1 as India and South Africa clash in the third T20I at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on December 14, 2025.

South Africa, riding high after a massive win led by Quinton de Kock's 90, will look to continue their aggressive batting display. India, who collapsed in the last match, urgently need their top order, particularly Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, to deliver consistent performances.

Dharamsala pitch is known to offer good carry for pacers early on, promising a high-stakes battle for the crucial series lead.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
IND Vs SA 3rd T20I Shubman Gill IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I SA Vs IND
