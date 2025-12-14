IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs South Africa T20 Series is level 1-1 as both sides now head to Dharamshala for their third encounter.

The first match was dominated by India after the initial few overs, but the Proteas then clinched a high-scoring thriller in Chandigarh.

Given the dynamics and power-packed talent on either side, this fixture promises to be another must-watch. For those interested but won't be in attendance at the stadium, here are IND vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming and TV broadcast details.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the IND vs SA 3rd T20I, being played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala today, December 14, 2025.

As usual, viewers will require an active subscription of the platform to access the full match without any interruptions.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: TV Broadcast

Today's India vs South Africa T20 match will also be available on Television, with the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

The broadcast and live stream will kick off before the toss is conducted.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Match Start Time

The IND vs SA 3rd T20I is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the toss likely to be conducted at 6:30 PM IST.

Interestingly, teams that won the toss in this series have lost the games so far. Whether this trend continues or the cycle ends remains to be seen.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, would be looking to strike back re-establish a lead in this five-match T20I series, while the Proteas would be hoping to continue in the same form.

As per statistics, India have two of their three T20Is at this venue, and notably, the only one that they have lost in Dharamshala was against South Africa.