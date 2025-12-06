IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Quinton de Kock Rewrites Record Books With Stunning Century

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 3rd ODI: Quinton de Kock Rewrites Record Books With Stunning Century

Quinton de Kock smashed a brilliant ton in Vizag, equalling a Sri Lankan legend for scoring the most ODI centuries by a wicketkeeper and reached another new milestone.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Quinton de Kock delivered a masterclass in Visakhapatnam, lighting up the third ODI between India and South Africa with a century that carved his name deeper into cricket’s history books.

The Proteas opener produced a blistering knock of 106 off 89, racing to three figures in just 80 deliveries, and in the process, added multiple records to his growing legacy as one of the most prolific wicketkeeper-batters of the modern era.

De Kock Matches Sangakkara’s Elite Landmark

De Kock’s ton in Vizag marked his 23rd century in One Day Internationals, drawing him level with Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara for the most centuries scored by a designated wicketkeeper in ODI cricket.

It is a milestone that puts him ahead of some iconic names who have defined the role over the last three decades.

Below the pair sits West Indies star Shai Hope, who has compiled 19 centuries, followed by Adam Gilchrist with 16, England’s Jos Buttler with 11, and India’s own MS Dhoni, who finished his ODI career with 10 hundreds while donning the gloves.

Fastest to Seven ODI Tons Against India

As if equalling an all-time record weren’t enough, de Kock also became the fastest batter to register seven ODI centuries against India, a feat that underscores how consistently he has dominated one of world cricket’s strongest bowling attacks.

His silky timing, clean ball-striking, and relentless scoring tempo once again proved too tough for the hosts to contain.

De Kock’s century not only stabilised South Africa’s innings, which began on a really slow note, but also reaffirmed his stature as a modern great in white-ball cricket.

It is also worth noting that this innings comes at a time when he is in the twilight years of his career, and has setup a platform for the Proteas to post a challenging total in this series decider ODI clash vs India.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Quinton De Kock India Vs South Africa  India Vs South Africa IND VS SA 3RD ODI De Kock Odi Stats Most Odi Centuries Most Odi Centuries Wicketkeepers
