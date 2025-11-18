Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Start Time, Date, Venue, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Start Time, Date, Venue, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

India vs South Africa Test series now shifts to Guwahati, where India must win to level the contest 1-1.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs South Africa 2nd Test date, time, live streaming: After a surprising loss in the opening Test, India will look to bounce back and prevent a series defeat when they face South Africa in the second and final match of the series.

Temba Bavuma’s side stunned the hosts with a remarkable 30-run win, successfully defending a modest target of 124 by bowling India out for just 93. Simon Harmer, who took eight wickets in the match, was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

India vs South Africa Test series now shifts to Guwahati, where India must win to level the contest 1-1. A victory for the visitors, however, would give South Africa a historic series sweep on Indian soil - something they last achieved in 2000 under Hansie Cronje, in what was Sachin Tendulkar’s final series as captain.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Match Details

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Dates: November 22–26

Special Note: This will be the first-ever Test match hosted at this stadium.

Start Time: 9:00 AM IST, adjusted due to early sunrise and sunset in the region (regular Tests in India begin at 9:30 AM IST).

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Live telecast: Star Sports Network channels

Shubman Gill picked up a neck injury during the first innings, which ruled him out of India’s fourth-innings chase. With Gill’s availability for the second Test uncertain, vice-captain Rishabh Pant is set to step in and lead the side if the regular skipper is unable to play.

Pant has prior leadership experience - he has captained India in five T20Is and currently serves as the skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

After the Test series gets over, India and South will lock horns in a three-match One-Day-International series, starting from November 30 onwards. 

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
