IND vs SA 2nd Test: India On The Cusp Of Follow On? 7-Down Trailing 300+ Runs

HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd Test: India On The Cusp Of Follow On? 7-Down Trailing 300+ Runs

India faces a tough battle in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, with their top order failing and a potential Follow-On looming.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
India's condition in the second Test match against South Africa has gone from bad to worse. 

Playing at home, in Guwahati, the Rishabh Pant-led side had to endure an onslaught from the visitors' lower order batsmen, only managing to bowl them out on a massive score of 489 runs. 

The didn't lose any wickets batting late on Day 2, but have dropped 7 wickets half-way on Day 3, and now risk a Follow-On being imposed upon them.

India's Top Order Fails To Fire

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul kicked-off Day 3 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test, continuing their innings from the previous day. 

The former went on to score 58 runs, which was the first time he scored a half-century against this opposition, before departing. However, other top or even middle order batsmen failed to get even anywhere near a respectable score.

KL Rahul was dismissed on 22, Sai Sudharsan only scored 15, Dhruv Jurel, coming in with good form from domestic cricket, was out for a duck.

Senior players like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also got out on single-digit scores of 7 and 6, respectively.

7-Down India Looks To Avoid Follow On

India has Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease, with the score 141-7 at the time of this writing.

They still need to score around 140 runs more to avoid a Follow On against South Africa, which isn't much generally, but would be an uphill task considering the number of remaining wickets and the visiting team's momentum.

They had already lost the 1st Test against the Proteas in Kolkata and defeat here would not only mean an embarrassing clean sweep at home, but also prove detrimental to their ICC World Test Championship standings. 

How the Guwahati Test match eventually turns out remains to be seen.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
