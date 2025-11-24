ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Reveal: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is only some months away as India will look to be the first team to successfully defend the title, that too at home.

The tournament schedule will be revealed soon, tomorrow, November 25, 2025, as a matter of fact, and fans can catch the revelation on live stream and TV.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Reveal Live Streaming

Fans can catch the live stream of the ICC T20 World Cup schedule reveal on the JioHotstar app and website on November 25, 2025.

Moreover, it is worth noting that the fxitures will be revealed with cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews present on the show.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Reveal: TV Broadcast

The schedule revelation for next year's T20 World Cup will also be aired live on TV.

The broadcast will be available on Stars Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, as well as Star Sports 2 Hindi.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Reveal Time

The T20 World Cup schedule reveal event live stream and TV broadcast will off at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

This edition of the tournament, which started all the way back in 2007 will feature a total of 20 teams. Here is a look at all those qualified:

India (defending champions and co-hosts), Sri Lanka (co-hosts), Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Nepal, Oman, UAE, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, USA, Canada, Ireland

India has won the tournament twice, the inaugural and the last edition. West Indies and England have also won the T20 World Cup on two occasions so far.

