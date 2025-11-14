IND vs SA 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah’s Third Strike Leaves South Africa 5-Down

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has brought South Africa down to 5 wickets with his third of the match on Day 1.

He first got the opening batsmen, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram early in the first session, and has now sent back Tony de Zorzi not too long after lunch.

The score after Zorzi's dismissal is 120-5. Although Tristan Stubbs is at the wicket, most of the Proteas' experienced batsmen are back in the dressing room.

India Dominates South Africa In Kolkata

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in Kolkata. There was seam and bounce offered by the surface early on, but the visitors did well to avoid any early setbacks.

In fact, they had a solid start with a 57-run partnership. From then onwards though, it has been all-India.

Bumrah struck the first two blows, sending back the openers who looked dangerous. Kuldeep Yadav then sent back the opposing captain, Temba Bavuma, and the first session eventually finished at 105-3.

Not much changed post-lunch, as Kuldeep struck again, rendering the score 114-4. Shubman Gill then brough Bumrah back in the attack, who picked his third wicket of the match and India's fifth.

The home side is in prime position to restrict the visitors to a low score on the first day of play and then potentially establish a solid lead. That said, how the play shapes up from now onwards remains to be seen.

India-South Africa WTC Standings

India and South Africa are neck-and-neck on the ICC World Test Championship table at the moment.

The former is currently third with a winning percentage of 61.90, whereas the latter is on fourth with a winning percentage of 50.

Needless to say, the outcome of this series is of much importance to both sides as they look to progress up the table in the competition.