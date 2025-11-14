Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah’s Third Strike Leaves South Africa 5-Down

IND vs SA 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah’s Third Strike Leaves South Africa 5-Down

Jasprit Bumrah has now taken three wickets in the on-going India vs South Africa Test match in Kolkata and look hungry for more.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has brought South Africa down to 5 wickets with his third of the match on Day 1. 

He first got the opening batsmen, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram early in the first session, and has now sent back Tony de Zorzi not too long after lunch. 

The score after Zorzi's dismissal is 120-5. Although Tristan Stubbs is at the wicket, most of the Proteas' experienced batsmen are back in the dressing room. 

India Dominates South Africa In Kolkata

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in Kolkata. There was seam and bounce offered by the surface early on, but the visitors did well to avoid any early setbacks.

In fact, they had a solid start with a 57-run partnership. From then onwards though, it has been all-India. 

Bumrah struck the first two blows, sending back the openers who looked dangerous. Kuldeep Yadav then sent back the opposing captain, Temba Bavuma, and the first session eventually finished at 105-3. 

Not much changed post-lunch, as Kuldeep struck again, rendering the score 114-4. Shubman Gill then brough Bumrah back in the attack, who picked his third wicket of the match and India's fifth.

The home side is in prime position to restrict the visitors to a low score on the first day of play and then potentially establish a solid lead. That said, how the play shapes up from now onwards remains to be seen.

India-South Africa WTC Standings

India and South Africa are neck-and-neck on the ICC World Test Championship table at the moment.

The former is currently third with a winning percentage of 61.90, whereas the latter is on fourth with a winning percentage of 50. 

Needless to say, the outcome of this series is of much importance to both sides as they look to progress up the table in the competition.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Live Score IND Vs SA Test India Vs South Africa Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah Live Cricket Score Ind Vs SA 1st Test Temba Bavuma India Vs South Africa Test Match Bumrah Wickets
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Cities
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Bihar
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Maintains Lead as Congress Flags Voting Irregularity Concerns in Seemanchal
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Sweeps State As Nitish Kumar Leads Decisive Mandate For Stability
Bihar Election Result 2025: JDU Celebrations Surge As NDA Maintains Strong Lead Across The State
Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Slams RJD As NDA’s Historic Victory Signals End Of ‘Jungle Raj’
Breaking: NDA Surges Past 140 Seats as Early Trends Boost JDU’s Momentum
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget