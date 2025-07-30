Pakistan In WCL 2025 Final Without Semi-Final - What's India's Role?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan In WCL 2025 Final Without Semi-Final - What's India's Role?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 11:55 AM (IST)

Ever since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, relations between India and Pakistan have remained strained. The repercussions of this tension have reached the cricketing world too, as evident in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

Earlier in the tournament, when India and Pakistan were scheduled to face off in the group stage, some Indian players pulled out in protest.

As a result, the high-voltage encounter was cancelled, and both teams were awarded a point each.

Now, as fate would have it, India Champions and Pakistan Champions are once again scheduled to meet – this time in the semi-finals. With tensions still high, the big question remains: Will this match go ahead, or will it be scrapped once again?

What Are Semi-Final Scenarios?

WCL 2025 featured six teams in total. According to the tournament format, the top four teams after the league stage qualify for the semi-finals. The team ranked first takes on the fourth-placed team, while the second and third face each other in the other semi-final.

Pakistan Champions dominated the league stage, winning four out of their five matches and topping the points table. On the other hand, India Champions managed just one win out of five, scraping into the fourth position. As per the rules, this sets up a semi-final clash between India and Pakistan.

However, controversy looms large. Pakistan Champions’ owner Kamil Khan has already expressed concerns, hinting that the semi-final might be called off if Indian players once again refuse to play. In such a case, India could be rescheduled to face another team like South Africa Champions or Australia Champions instead.

What If They Meet in Final?

A potentially more complicated scenario could arise if both India and Pakistan win their semi-final matches.

A final showdown between the two arch-rivals could place the tournament organizers in a serious bind. If India maintains its boycott stance, and refuses to play in the final, the title may automatically be awarded to Pakistan, as they topped the points table in the group stage.

This outcome could not only affect the sporting spirit but also cause financial losses to the organizers. All eyes are now on how the situation unfolds in the coming days.

Tags :
IND Vs PAK World Championship Of Legends WCL Semifinal India VS Pakistan WCL 2025 WCL 2025 Semifinal WCL 2025 Final
