Watch: Bumrah Silences Haris Rauf With 'Plane Crash' Celebration In Asia Cup Final

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered a sharp response to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf with his own ‘plane crash’ celebration in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Rauf had earlier been fined 30% of his match fees for provocative gestures and abusive language during the Super Fours clash on September 21.

Bumrah dismissed Rauf in the 19th over, following up with the symbolic celebration, leaving Rauf walking back after scoring just 6 off 4 balls. The Pakistan Cricket Board had initially considered paying Rauf’s fine but later chose to appeal against ICC sanctions.

India’s bowlers dominated as Pakistan fell from 113/2 to 146/9. Kuldeep Yadav took 4/30, while Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel shared the rest of the wickets.

India Bowl Out Pakistan for 146

In a thrilling turn of events, Pakistan’s strong start in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India ended in a dramatic collapse.

After putting together an impressive 84-run opening partnership, with Sahibzada Farhan scoring 57 off 38 balls and Fakhar Zaman contributing 46 off 35, Pakistan went from a position of strength at 84/0 in 9.3 overs to being bowled out for 146 in just 19.1 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the hero for India, claiming 4 crucial wickets for 30 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah also made significant contributions, picking up key wickets and tightening the screws on Pakistan’s batting lineup.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav, winning the toss, elected to bowl first - a decision that paid off handsomely. Team India had to make a few adjustments due to injuries. Hardik Pandya was ruled out and replaced by Rinku Singh, while Jasprit Bumrah came in for Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube returned for Harshit Rana.

This final marked the first-ever Asia Cup title clash between India and Pakistan, adding another layer of intensity to an already high-stakes encounter. Despite the strong opening stand by Pakistan, India’s bowlers executed a near-perfect game plan to restrict their rivals to a modest total, setting up an exciting chase for the Men in Blue.