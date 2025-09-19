IND vs PAK Handshake Row: ACC Issues Strict Guidelines

The Asia Cup 2025 continues to grab global headlines, not just for cricketing reasons but also due to the handshake controversy from the India-Pakistan clash on September 14.

After Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, the matter escalated when Pakistan lodged a complaint with the ICC and demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft.

However, the ICC turned down the request. In response, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has stepped in with stricter measures.

ACC’s New Guidelines

To defuse tensions, ACC has reportedly barred journalists from raising political questions during press conferences. This rule was implemented immediately ahead of India’s match against Oman, where Kuldeep Yadav addressed the media.

"Before India’s customary media interaction on Thursday, addressed by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, an ACC media official requested the Indian media to “refrain from asking any political questions", PTI reported.

ICC Not Pleased

Pakistan had even threatened to pull out of the tournament, cancelling its pre-match press conference before facing the UAE. The ICC criticized this move, questioning the justification behind skipping media duties without a valid reason.

Delayed Match Against UAE

The Pakistan-UAE game eventually began an hour late, as Pakistan initially boycotted play in protest before resuming following ICC intervention. Meanwhile, Andy Pycroft continues his role as referee despite Pakistan’s objections.

Ind vs Pak in Super 4s

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns once again in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025, renewing one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

The much-anticipated clash will be played in Dubai on September 21, with both teams eyeing a crucial win to boost their chances of reaching the final.

India topped Group A with dominant victories, while Pakistan bounced back strongly after a shaky start. The contest promises high intensity, with India banking on its balanced squad and Pakistan relying on their pace attack.

Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting another thrilling chapter in this iconic battle.