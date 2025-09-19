Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Handshake Row: ACC Issues Strict Guidelines

IND vs PAK Handshake Row: ACC Issues Strict Guidelines

This rule was implemented immediately ahead of India’s match against Oman, where Kuldeep Yadav addressed the media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 05:19 PM (IST)

The Asia Cup 2025 continues to grab global headlines, not just for cricketing reasons but also due to the handshake controversy from the India-Pakistan clash on September 14.

After Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, the matter escalated when Pakistan lodged a complaint with the ICC and demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft.

However, the ICC turned down the request. In response, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has stepped in with stricter measures.

ACC’s New Guidelines

To defuse tensions, ACC has reportedly barred journalists from raising political questions during press conferences. This rule was implemented immediately ahead of India’s match against Oman, where Kuldeep Yadav addressed the media.

"Before India’s customary media interaction on Thursday, addressed by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, an ACC media official requested the Indian media to “refrain from asking any political questions", PTI reported. 

ICC Not Pleased

Pakistan had even threatened to pull out of the tournament, cancelling its pre-match press conference before facing the UAE. The ICC criticized this move, questioning the justification behind skipping media duties without a valid reason.

Delayed Match Against UAE

The Pakistan-UAE game eventually began an hour late, as Pakistan initially boycotted play in protest before resuming following ICC intervention. Meanwhile, Andy Pycroft continues his role as referee despite Pakistan’s objections.

Ind vs Pak in Super 4s

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns once again in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025, renewing one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

The much-anticipated clash will be played in Dubai on September 21, with both teams eyeing a crucial win to boost their chances of reaching the final.

India topped Group A with dominant victories, while Pakistan bounced back strongly after a shaky start. The contest promises high intensity, with India banking on its balanced squad and Pakistan relying on their pace attack.

Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting another thrilling chapter in this iconic battle.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
ACC Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Handshake Row
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
India
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Cities
Security Breach At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Residence; Intruder Found On Terrace
Security Breach At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Residence; Intruder Found On Terrace
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget