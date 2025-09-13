IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Three Pakistan Players Who Can Destroy India's Plans

The biggest clash of the Asia Cup 2025 is set for Sunday, 14 September, when India and Pakistan lock horns for the first time in this tournament. India will aim for a dominant win, but there are three Pakistani cricketers who could prove to be major hurdles for the Men in Blue.

Pakistani Trio India Needs to Guard Against

1. Mohammad Haris – Known as a fearless T20 batter, Haris thrives at the top of the order. He hammered 66 runs off 43 balls in Pakistan’s opening game and carries a career strike rate of 139.21, making him a dangerous prospect for Indian bowlers.

2. Saim Ayub – A versatile all-rounder, Ayub combines aggressive batting with handy spin bowling. With over 800 runs and 10 wickets in T20Is, his ability to change the game in both departments makes him a big threat.

3. Shaheen Afridi – Pakistan’s pace spearhead, Afridi can dismantle top orders with his lethal swing bowling. His inswingers to right-handers and outswingers to left-handers demand extra caution from India’s openers.

Three India players to watch out for in IND vs PAK

1. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain) – Leading India for the first time in an Asia Cup, Suryakumar’s fearless batting and innovative stroke play make him India’s biggest weapon. His ability to accelerate quickly and dominate bowlers in the middle overs can shift the momentum instantly.

2. Jasprit Bumrah – Known as the “yorker specialist,” Bumrah’s track record against Pakistan in previous Asia Cups is highly impressive. His variations, accuracy, and death-over expertise could be crucial in restricting Pakistan’s batting line-up.

3. Abhishek Sharma – The young opener impressed against UAE with his attacking style. Facing Shaheen Afridi will be his biggest challenge, but if Abhishek gives India a flying start, the pressure will immediately tilt on Pakistan.

