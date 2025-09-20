Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK: Pakistan Snubs Another Media Interaction Ahead Of Super 4 Match

A Pakistan player or staff member was supposed to address the media at 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST), followed by a three-hour training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)

The Pakistan men’s team has once again skipped their pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Super 4 clash against India in the 2025 Asia Cup.

As per the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) schedule, a Pakistan player or staff member was supposed to address the media at 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST), followed by a three-hour training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai. However, reports from ESPNcricinfo confirm that while the training will continue as planned, the press conference will not take place.

Suryakumar Yadav on no-handshake row

In the Asia Cup 2025, Team India displayed dominant form, winning all three of their league-stage matches, including a high-profile clash against Pakistan on September 14.

That match drew attention not only for India’s victory but also because the players did not shake hands with the Pakistani team. With the two sides set to meet again, many are wondering if the handshake controversy will continue.

On the topic, ahead of IND vs PAK Super 4 match, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the issue, saying, “What else are you talking about? (laughing). Are you talking about our performance with the ball? (laughing). It’s a contest between bat and ball, the stadium is packed, and the best thing is to give your best for your country.”

He added that the team is focusing on their game, ignoring outside noise, and concentrating on the tasks at hand. The next India-Pakistan clash will take place on September 22 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India and Pakistan’s Road to Super 4 in Asia Cup 2025

Both India and Pakistan cruised through the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 to secure their spots in the Super 4 round.

Team India began their campaign with a commanding win over the UAE, followed by a high-voltage clash against Pakistan, where India emerged victorious. They wrapped up the group stage by defeating Oman, finishing unbeaten in three matches and topping Group A.

Pakistan, despite their loss to India in the group stage, bounced back strongly by beating the UAE and Oman, securing the second spot in Group A. Their consistent performances ensured they advanced alongside India.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
