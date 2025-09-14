Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Can Toss Decide Final Outcome? Surprising Dubai Stats Revealed

IND vs PAK: Can Toss Decide Final Outcome? Surprising Dubai Stats Revealed

The toss may prove to be decisive in tonight's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The moment cricket fans have been eagerly waiting for is finally here. India and Pakistan are set to face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 encounter.

On paper, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, looks stronger, but Pakistan has shown its potential by thrashing Oman in their opening match.

Toss Could Play a Key Role

The toss may prove to be decisive in this match. Historically, India and Pakistan have met three times in T20s at Dubai, and every time, the team chasing has emerged victorious. In 2021, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

In the 2022 Asia Cup, Pakistan won by 5 wickets, only for India to bounce back and chase down a target by 5 wickets later in the tournament. These stats highlight how crucial the toss can be in this stadium.

Dew May Tip the Balance

The dew factor is expected to play a major role. Dew makes the ball skid onto the bat, aiding batters and making it difficult for spinners to grip. In the last matches, both India and Pakistan fielded three spinners each, showing the importance of spin.

Given these conditions, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first, hoping to chase under favorable conditions later.

With such historical patterns and pitch behavior, the toss could indeed shape the course of this blockbuster clash between arch-rivals.

Pakistan Won 2 of 3 T20Is Against India Here

At present, India appears significantly stronger across all formats and conditions.

In T20 Internationals, the team has embraced an aggressive approach, playing their shots freely and going all out without hesitation. Pakistan, guided by Mike Hesson, is working towards a similar strategy, but the gap in strength may still be evident.

Interestingly, despite India’s dominance, two of Pakistan’s three T20I victories against India have come on the Dubai pitch, highlighting the unpredictability of this venue.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Toss
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Assam Shaken By Strong 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Guwahati, North Bengal
Assam Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Guwahati, North Bengal
India
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
India
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
World
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
‘Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain’: UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson’s Rally After London Clashes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget