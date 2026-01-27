India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in their on-going T20I series against New Zealand.

The batting unit has displayed an intense, aggressive intent, that has seen them chase even a 200+ total well within the 20-over quota. The third fixture, which turned out to be the decider clash, saw the Men in Blue score 155 in 10 overs, wrapping up the match with another 10 overs to spare.

With plenty of talent on both sides, an exciting IND vs NZ 4th T20I is promised despite the series being settled. For those interested in catching all the action, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details for the upcoming India vs New Zealand match.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Live Streaming Details

As has been the case with the first three matches, the IND vs NZ 4th T20I will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

As usual, a paid subscription will be mandatory for all users to watch the entire match on the platform.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: TV Broadcast

The Star Sports Network will air the live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I this Wednesday, that is January 28, 2026.

The match is scheduled to start from 7:00 PM IST onwards, with the toss, hence, set to be held around 6:30 PM IST. Playing XIs for the match should also be announced once the toss has been conducted.

As for the full available squads, here's what you need to know:

India - Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand - James Neesham, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner (C), Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kris Clarke, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs