Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record

HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record

As soon as Shubman Gill crossed the 11-run mark in the match, his series tally rose to 733 runs, eclipsing Gavaskar’s record.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 05:47 PM (IST)

Indian skipper Shubman Gill etched his name into the record books during the fifth Test at The Oval by surpassing a decades-old milestone.

With just 11 runs needed at the start of his innings, Gill overtook legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar to become the Indian captain with the most runs in a single Test series.

As soon as he crossed the 11-run mark in the match, Gill’s series tally rose to 733 runs, eclipsing Gavaskar’s 732-run record set during the 1978/79 season. This historic achievement also saw Gill moving past other greats such as Virat Kohli, who previously scored 655 runs in a series in 2016.

Most Runs by an Indian Captain in a Test Series:

Shubman Gill – 733 runs (2025)

Sunil Gavaskar – 732 runs (1978/79)

Virat Kohli – 655 runs (2016)

Virat Kohli – 610 runs (2017 vs Sri Lanka)

Virat Kohli – 593 runs (2018 vs England)

Shubman Gill's dominant performance across the five-match series not only showcased his consistency but also cemented his place among India's finest modern-day Test leaders. His run spree marks a significant chapter in Indian cricket history, ending a 47-year-old reign by Gavaskar.

India 72/2 at Lunch

Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval in London witnessed rain interruptions, prompting an early lunch break.

It was a challenging session for the Indian batters, with England's pacers making the most of the overcast conditions through some high-quality swing bowling.

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, as Gus Atkinson struck with the very first ball of the fourth over. Soon after, KL Rahul also fell, trapped by Chris Woakes on the opening delivery of the 16th over. Despite the early blows, captain Shubman Gill and debutant Sai Sudharsan steadied the innings with a cautious partnership, helping India recover to 72 for 2 by the time lunch was taken.

Also on ABP Live | KL Rahul To Change IPL Team Again? Former Champions Make Big Offer To DC

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Sunil Gavaskar IND Vs ENG 5th Test Shubman Gill Record IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
