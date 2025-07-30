Oval Records: Team India's Last Test Century And Player Behind It

The fifth and final Test match between India and England will be played at The Oval from July 31. India currently trails 2-1 in the series, and under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the team will be determined to level the series 2-2.

As the teams gear up for the decider, let’s revisit the last time an Indian batter scored a Test century at The Oval.

Rohit Sharma – The Last Indian Centurion at The Oval

The last Indian to register a century at The Oval was Rohit Sharma. This memorable knock came during India’s tour of England in 2021, with Virat Kohli as the captain and Rohit serving as his deputy.

Batting in the second innings, Rohit scored a fluent 127 off 256 balls, featuring 14 boundaries and one six. His century proved pivotal in India’s 157-run victory over England. Notably, Rohit has now retired from Test cricket, making that knock even more historic in hindsight.

Rahul Dravid Leads Century Count at The Oval for India

When it comes to most Test centuries at The Oval by an Indian, the record belongs to Rahul Dravid, who scored two centuries at the venue. Several other Indian legends have notched one century each at The Oval, including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Vijay Merchant, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma.

Top Run-Scorers in the Ongoing IND vs ENG Test Series

In the current series, Shubman Gill has been the standout performer with the bat. He is the leading run-scorer, having accumulated 722 runs in 8 innings, which includes 4 centuries, one of them being a double ton. KL Rahul follows in second place with 511 runs, including 2 centuries.

Rishabh Pant holds the third spot with 479 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a century in Manchester, is fourth.

Interestingly, Joe Root is missing from the top five. The fifth position is held by England’s Jamie Smith, who has scored 424 runs so far.