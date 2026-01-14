DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Compares Women’s Status In North India And Tamil Nadu, Sparks Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday triggered political and social debate after remarks comparing the status of women in northern states with that in Tamil Nadu, while addressing students at the Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women in Chennai.

Speaking at the event, Maran claimed that girls in several northern states are often discouraged from pursuing education and careers and are instead expected to remain at home and do household work, while Tamil Nadu actively promotes women’s education and empowerment.

“Our girl students should be proud. In North Indian states, they ask girl children not to go for jobs and to stay inside the house and do housework, but here we want our girls to study,” he said.

Praise For DMK Government, Dravidian Ideology

Maran used the occasion to praise the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin, describing Tamil Nadu as “the best state in India” and the current administration as a continuation of the Dravidian movement’s focus on social justice and women’s education.

Referring to social reformer Periyar, he said the Dravidian ideology laid the foundation for girls’ education in the state and that the present government was following those principles.

Criticism Over Generalisation

The remarks quickly drew attention for their broad generalisation about northern states, sparking debate on social media and in political circles over regional stereotyping and the realities of women’s education across India.

Laptop Distribution Under State Scheme

The event was held as part of the Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil (The World in Your Hands) scheme, under which Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed laptops to 900 final-year students of the women’s college.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin highlighted the role of education in empowering women and contributing to society.

“I am happy to distribute laptops to all of you. It is often said that once girls complete their education, they contribute significantly to society. We are proud of our girl students,” he said.

Government’s Education Push

Stalin recalled the institution’s history, noting that former chief minister M Karunanidhi had named the college in 1974 and strengthened its infrastructure. He said the state government had allocated Rs 2.5 crore for the initiative at the college and reiterated the broader plan to provide laptops to students across Tamil Nadu.

“A total of 10 lakh students are expected to receive laptops this year. Earlier, laptops were given in schools, but the scheme was stopped in 2019. Our chief minister has now extended it to college students without compromising on technology or quality,” he said.

He also urged students to use the devices for academic purposes rather than entertainment or social media. Quoting Periyar, Stalin said, “He once said vessels should be taken away from girls and books should be given instead. Today, our chief minister is not only giving laptops but is also emphasising education. My wish is that you achieve even more than men in your fields.”