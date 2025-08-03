IND vs ENG: India Creates History At The Oval - A First In Test Cricket

India has handed England a formidable target of 374 runs in the Oval Test, putting them under serious pressure as the five-match series nears its conclusion. Throughout the series, Indian batters have delivered dominant performances, not only piling on the runs but also setting new benchmarks in the longest format of the game.

Captain Shubman Gill led from the front, amassing over 700 runs in the series. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have also crossed the 500-run mark, showcasing the depth and consistency in India's batting lineup.

India Breaks World Record for Most Boundaries in a Test Series

In a historic first, Indian batters smashed 422 fours and 48 sixes, totaling 470 boundaries in the series — the highest number of boundaries ever recorded in a single Test series by any team.

With this feat, India surpassed Australia's long-standing record of 460 boundaries (451 fours and 9 sixes) set during the 1993 Ashes series. India's previous best came in 1964, when they registered 384 total boundaries in a Test series. This achievement highlights the team's aggressive approach and adaptability across various conditions throughout the series.

12 Indian Centuries in One Series – Another Record Shattered

India’s dominance wasn’t just about boundaries. The team has also achieved a rare milestone by notching up 12 centuries in this series alone — a joint world record. Previously, Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan had each produced 12 centurions in a single Test series. Until now, India’s best was in the 1978–79 series when 11 Indian players had scored centuries.

Overall, the series has seen 19 centuries, with England contributing seven. This is now the highest number of hundreds ever scored in a single Test series — another feather in the cap for both teams, but especially for the Indian batting unit.

Oval Challenge for England – A Steep Chase Awaits

In the final Test at The Oval, India posted a second-innings total that left England needing 374 runs to win — a historically difficult target at this venue.

Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the innings with a brilliant 118, while nightwatchman Akash Deep surprised many with a gritty 66. Jadeja and Washington Sundar chipped in with valuable half-centuries, scoring 53 each.

By the end of Day 3, England was at 50/1, with Mohammad Siraj removing opener Zak Crawley. With history against them and India’s bowlers in rhythm, England faces an uphill battle to save the match — let alone chase down the massive target.