Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs ENG 5th Test: Nasser Hussain Names England's Bowling Trump Card

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Nasser Hussain Names England's Bowling Trump Card

A right shoulder issue has meant that regular skipper Ben Stokes is not playing in the fifth Test.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 06:09 PM (IST)

Former captain Nasser Hussain believes that Chris Woakes will be key to England’s bowling performance on a green pitch in the fifth Test against India at The Oval. England electing to bowl first means Woakes will have the first crack at bowling under overcast skies and damp conditions.

So far Woakes, leader of England’s pace bowling attack, has picked 10 in four matches of this series, which the hosts’ are leading by 2-1.

"It is good to see Atkinson back as he adds to the batting as well as the bowling but I think Woakes is the key. He will have got out of bed this morning stiff and sore after playing all four Tests so far but then seen the pitch. His body might be exhausted but he has waited two months for a pitch like this so make sure you use it well," said Hussain on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

A right shoulder issue has meant that regular skipper Ben Stokes is not playing in the fifth Test. Stokes has taken 17 wickets in this series and been arguably the best bowler on either side.

“Ben Stokes is irreplaceable. There's not many in the world you'd want to seal the series. But was a good toss to win. Someone like Chris Woakes will be licking his lips with the new ball,” said former England women’s cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent on BBC Test Match Special.

Ex-captain Michael Atherton wondered if Stokes’ absence is down more to lack of recovery time in between the Test matches of this series. “Stokes is the most important cricketer in this team, partly because of his outstanding leadership but also because he is right back to his best as a genuine all-rounder.

“The series has been squeezed in to six weeks and now Stokes, Bumrah and Archer are missing, which is a problem for supporters who have paid top dollar. You want to see the best possible XIs. Injuries are part and parcel of the game but if there is a lack of recovery time, that is an issue,” he added.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nasser Hussain Chris Woakes IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget