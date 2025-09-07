Good News! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma May Feature On Cricket Field This Month

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketGood News! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma May Feature On Cricket Field This Month

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are now focused on leading India in ODIs.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket fans have been waiting eagerly to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in action, and now there’s positive news about their return.

A report in Hindustan Times suggest that both senior players could feature in the upcoming India A vs Australia A ODI series later this month.

Kohli–Rohit comeback on the cards

While Team India’s official tour of Australia is scheduled for October, the duo might step onto the field earlier through India A’s three-match ODI series against Australia A in Kanpur.

According to the report, their comeback could begin with the first ODI on September 30, offering fans a chance to see them before the main series.

India A vs Australia A ODI series schedule

30 September 2025 – 1st ODI, Green Park, Kanpur

3 October 2025 – 2nd ODI, Green Park, Kanpur

5 October 2025 – 3rd ODI, Green Park, Kanpur

Team India’s upcoming tour of Australia

After the India A series, the Men in Blue will travel to Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, starting October 19. If Kohli and Rohit feature in the A series, it will help them warm up and get into rhythm ahead of the high-profile clash against Australia’s main team.

Rohit-Virat in 2027 World Cup?

The big question for Indian cricket fans is whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Both legends have already retired from Test and T20I formats, choosing to focus solely on ODIs.

By 2027, Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 38, making their participation uncertain. Much will depend on their form, fitness, and consistency in the next couple of years. If they manage to maintain their performance levels, selectors could back their experience for one last World Cup. However, India may also look to groom the next generation by then.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA
