Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS: Top 5 Highest Team Totals In India-Australia Cricket History

IND vs AUS: Top 5 Highest Team Totals In India-Australia Cricket History

Let’s take a look at the top five highest team totals ever recorded in India-Australia ODIs.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Whenever India and Australia face off on the cricket field, fans can expect fireworks. These two powerhouse teams have produced some of the most thrilling high-scoring encounters in ODI history. With both sides boasting world-class batting lineups, runs often flow freely.

Let’s take a look at the top five highest team totals ever recorded in India-Australia ODIs.

1. India – 399/5 (Indore, 2023)

India’s mammoth total of 399/5, scored on September 24, 2023, in Indore, stands as the highest between the two sides. The Indian batters went on an all-out attack from the very first over, maintaining an incredible scoring rate of around eight runs per over. Australia struggled to chase the target and eventually fell well short, giving India a commanding victory.

2. Australia – 389/4 (Sydney, 2020)

At the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 29, 2020, Australia piled up a massive 389/4. Steve Smith and David Warner delivered exceptional performances, leaving the Indian bowlers without answers. Their partnership powered Australia to a comfortable win, marking one of their most dominant batting displays against India.

3. India – 383/6 (Bengaluru, 2013)

On November 2, 2013, India scored 383/6 in Bengaluru — a match remembered for Rohit Sharma’s historic double-century. It was this innings that truly earned him the nickname “Hitman.” Supported by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit’s fireworks helped India clinch a thrilling victory.

4. Australia – 374/6 (Sydney, 2020)

In the same 2020 ODI series, Australia once again unleashed their batting power, scoring 374/6. Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith led from the front, ensuring a solid total on the board. Despite India’s valiant effort with the bat, Australia’s score proved too much to chase.

5. India – 362/1 (Jaipur, 2013)

In one of the most memorable chases in ODI history, India chased down Australia’s 359 with ease to finish at 362/1 in just 43.3 overs. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s masterclass at Jaipur left the Australian bowlers helpless. Kohli’s blistering knock remains one of his finest ODI innings.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS India Tour Australia IND Vs AUS 2025 India-Australia Cricket History
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget