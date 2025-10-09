IND vs AUS: Top 5 Highest Team Totals In India-Australia Cricket History

Whenever India and Australia face off on the cricket field, fans can expect fireworks. These two powerhouse teams have produced some of the most thrilling high-scoring encounters in ODI history. With both sides boasting world-class batting lineups, runs often flow freely.

Let’s take a look at the top five highest team totals ever recorded in India-Australia ODIs.

1. India – 399/5 (Indore, 2023)

India’s mammoth total of 399/5, scored on September 24, 2023, in Indore, stands as the highest between the two sides. The Indian batters went on an all-out attack from the very first over, maintaining an incredible scoring rate of around eight runs per over. Australia struggled to chase the target and eventually fell well short, giving India a commanding victory.

2. Australia – 389/4 (Sydney, 2020)

At the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 29, 2020, Australia piled up a massive 389/4. Steve Smith and David Warner delivered exceptional performances, leaving the Indian bowlers without answers. Their partnership powered Australia to a comfortable win, marking one of their most dominant batting displays against India.

3. India – 383/6 (Bengaluru, 2013)

On November 2, 2013, India scored 383/6 in Bengaluru — a match remembered for Rohit Sharma’s historic double-century. It was this innings that truly earned him the nickname “Hitman.” Supported by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit’s fireworks helped India clinch a thrilling victory.

4. Australia – 374/6 (Sydney, 2020)

In the same 2020 ODI series, Australia once again unleashed their batting power, scoring 374/6. Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith led from the front, ensuring a solid total on the board. Despite India’s valiant effort with the bat, Australia’s score proved too much to chase.

5. India – 362/1 (Jaipur, 2013)

In one of the most memorable chases in ODI history, India chased down Australia’s 359 with ease to finish at 362/1 in just 43.3 overs. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s masterclass at Jaipur left the Australian bowlers helpless. Kohli’s blistering knock remains one of his finest ODI innings.