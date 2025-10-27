IND vs AUS T20I: Who Holds The Edge? Check Head-To-Head Record

After the conclusion of three-match ODI series between India and Australia, both teams are set to face off in a five-match T20I series, beginning on October 29.

Having lost the ODI series 2-1, India - under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav - will be eager to make a strong comeback in the shorter format. This series will serve as an important test for the Indian skipper and his young squad.

India vs Australia T20I Head-to-Head

So far, 32 T20 Internationals have been played between the two teams, with India leading comfortably. India has won 20 matches, while Australia has won 11, and one game ended without a result - a clear indicator of India’s dominance in the format.

The Last T20I Clash

Their most recent T20I meeting came during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India emerged victorious by 24 runs. Batting first, India posted 205 runs, thanks to a spectacular innings from Rohit Sharma, who smashed 92 off 41 balls, including 7 fours and 8 sixes. Australia, in reply, could only manage 181 runs.

Their First-Ever T20I Battle

The first T20I encounter between India and Australia took place in 2007, which India also won by 15 runs. Yuvraj Singh starred with a blistering 70 off 30 balls, while captain MS Dhoni contributed 36 runs to secure the win.

India’s Probable XI vs Australia

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia vs India T20I Series Schedule (in IST)

October 29: 1st T20I – Manuka Oval, Canberra – 1:45 PM IST

October 31: 2nd T20I – Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne – 1:45 PM IST

November 2: 3rd T20I – Bellerive Oval, Hobart – 1:45 PM IST

November 6: 4th T20I – Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast – 1:45 PM IST

November 8: 5th T20I – The Gabba, Brisbane – 1:45 PM IST

The five-match T20I series will take India across major Australian cities, providing both teams with key preparation ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.