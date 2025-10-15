Watch: Shubman Gill Hugs Rohit, Greets Virat As Team India Leaves For Australia

A video shared by ICC on X (formerly Twitter) shows newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill sharing a warm hug with Rohit Sharma and greeting Virat Kohli as Team India departed for their Australia tour, which begins on October 19 (Sunday) with a three-match ODI series.

Watch Video

𝙀𝙣 𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙐𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 ✈️



Of familiar faces and special reunions as #TeamIndia depart for the Australia challenge 😍#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ElV3OtV3Lj — BCCI (@BCCI) October 15, 2025

Gill's thoughts on Rohit and Kohli

Team India’s new ODI captain Shubman Gill recently shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Both senior players, who last featured for India in the Champions Trophy final in March, are set to return for the opening match in Perth on October 19.

Rohit recently made headlines after being replaced by Gill as the ODI skipper, with Shreyas Iyer taking over as vice-captain.

Speaking before the series, Shubman Gill expressed his admiration for the two veterans, saying that their vast experience and proven match-winning ability remain crucial for the team. “They’ve won countless matches for India. All we expect from them is to play freely and work their magic once again,” Gill remarked.

Notably, Virat and Rohit last appeared in competitive cricket during the IPL 2025 season, making this series their much-anticipated comeback to the national setup.

"Expectations, I mean, they are someone who have won so many matches for us in the past and they have been playing for 10-15 years. They have won matches with the experience they bring to the table. It is something that every captain and every team wants. That's what we are looking forward to, just want them to go out there and do their thing. Do their magic," Gill said on JioHotstar.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI is slated to be played on Sunday, October 19.