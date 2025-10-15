Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Shubman Gill Hugs Rohit, Greets Virat As Team India Leaves For Australia

Watch: Shubman Gill Hugs Rohit, Greets Virat As Team India Leaves For Australia

Team India, on Wednesday, departed for their Australia tour, which begins on October 19 (Sunday) with a three-match ODI series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video shared by ICC on X (formerly Twitter) shows newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill sharing a warm hug with Rohit Sharma and greeting Virat Kohli as Team India departed for their Australia tour, which begins on October 19 (Sunday) with a three-match ODI series.

Watch Video

Gill's thoughts on Rohit and Kohli

Team India’s new ODI captain Shubman Gill recently shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Both senior players, who last featured for India in the Champions Trophy final in March, are set to return for the opening match in Perth on October 19.

Rohit recently made headlines after being replaced by Gill as the ODI skipper, with Shreyas Iyer taking over as vice-captain.

Speaking before the series, Shubman Gill expressed his admiration for the two veterans, saying that their vast experience and proven match-winning ability remain crucial for the team. “They’ve won countless matches for India. All we expect from them is to play freely and work their magic once again,” Gill remarked.

Notably, Virat and Rohit last appeared in competitive cricket during the IPL 2025 season, making this series their much-anticipated comeback to the national setup.

"Expectations, I mean, they are someone who have won so many matches for us in the past and they have been playing for 10-15 years. They have won matches with the experience they bring to the table. It is something that every captain and every team wants. That's what we are looking forward to, just want them to go out there and do their thing. Do their magic," Gill said on JioHotstar.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI is slated to be played on Sunday, October 19. 

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Ind Vs Aus ODIs Shubman
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
Business
Markets Rally Due To Fed Rate Cut Hopes, Sensex Soars 600 Points, Nifty Over 25,300
Markets Rally Due To Fed Rate Cut Hopes, Sensex Soars 600 Points, Nifty Over 25,300
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget