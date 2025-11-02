WATCH: Sara Tendulkar's Nervous Moments Captured During Shubman Gill's Chase vs Australia

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, appeared visibly anxious at Hobart during the 3rd T20I between India and Australia.

As India chased a target of 187 with Shubman Gill at the crease, the cameras frequently cut to Sara, capturing her tense expressions.

Unfortunately for the fans, Gill’s innings was short-lived; he was dismissed for 15 off 12 balls, trapped in front by Nathan Ellis. Sara’s reaction became even more noticeable when Gill opted for a DRS challenge, only for it to fail as all three reds appeared on the review.

India level series 1-1

India pulled off a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Australia in the third T20I at Hobart, chasing down a target of 187 with nine balls to spare.

This win marked a historic moment, as India became the first team to beat Australia in a T20I at the Bellerive Oval. Washington Sundar starred with an unbeaten 49 off 23 balls, guiding India to a memorable triumph.

Australia had posted a competitive 186/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Tim David (74) and Marcus Stoinis (64). Arshdeep Singh was India’s standout bowler, claiming 3 wickets to keep the hosts in check.

India’s innings saw some starts but early wickets fell. Abhishek Sharma made 25, Shubman Gill continued his poor form with just 15, and captain Suryakumar Yadav added 24 off 11 balls. Tilak Varma contributed 29 runs at number 4, while Axar Patel scored 17. India were 111/4 when Washington Sundar joined Jitesh Sharma, and their unbeaten 43-run partnership sealed the victory.

This defeat also ended Australia’s perfect T20I record at Hobart, where they had previously won all five matches, including wins against West Indies, England, and Pakistan. With the series now level at 1-1, the remaining two games promise to be gripping.

