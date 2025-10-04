Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli's ODI Stats Vs Australia

Virat Kohli's ODI Stats Vs Australia

Virat Kohli last played a ODI match against Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As India gears up to face Australia in the high-stakes IND vs AUS ODI series starting October 19, 2025 onwards, all eyes will be on star batter Virat Kohli. Coming off a brilliant run in ICC Champions Trophy in March, the former India skipper will relish challenge of taking on Aussies.

Third-Highest Run-Scorer vs Australia

Virat Kohli has scored 2,367 runs in 49 ODIs against Australia at an average of 53.79, with a strike rate of 94.

Only Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar (3,077) and Rohit Sharma (2,379) have more ODI runs against the Australians. Kohli has also struck eight centuries and 14 fifties against Australia, second only to Tendulkar’s nine tons.

Form Against Australia

Virat Kohli’s recent outings against Australia show remarkable consistency. In his last eight ODI innings versus them, he has scored 54, 85, 56, 54, 31, 4, 63, and 89, including six scores of fifty or more. His ability to deliver in crucial matches makes him a key player in the semi-final clash.

Performance Across Venues

Home: 1,483 runs in 29 matches at an average of 57.03

Away (Australia): 802 runs in 18 ODIs

Neutral venues: Scored 82 in his only innings at a neutral site (England, WC 2019)

Master of Chases

Virat Kohli has shown exceptional skill while batting second, scoring six of his eight centuries against Australia in chases. He has accumulated 1,481 runs at an average of 52.89 while chasing, including six fifties, highlighting his dominance in pressure situations.

Milestones in ODI Cricket

Virat Kohli recently joined the elite group of players with 14,000-plus ODI runs and is the fastest to reach this milestone in just 287 innings - faster than Tendulkar (350) and Sangakkara (378). He is also among the seven Indian players to have appeared in 300 ODIs, cementing his status as one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time.

Virat's most recent encounters against Australia (across formats)

Virat Kohli’s most recent encounters against Australia came across all three formats at different times. He last faced the Aussies in a Test match in January 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he showcased his trademark composure in challenging conditions.

In ODIs, Kohli’s latest outing came during the semi-final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where he played a crucial knock of 84 runs, although India couldn’t advance to the final.

Meanwhile, his last T20I appearance against Australia dates back to December 2020, also in Sydney, where he scored 85 off 61 balls, leading India to victory.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ODI Series Virat Kohli Vs Australia IND Vs AUS Virat Kohli ODI Stats IND Vs AUS ODI Series 2025 India Tour To Australia 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas' Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas' Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
Cricket
IND vs WI: India's Complete Dominance Secures Victory By An Innings And 140 Runs
IND vs WI: India's Complete Dominance Secures Victory By An Innings And 140 Runs
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget