Virat Kohli's ODI Stats Vs Australia

As India gears up to face Australia in the high-stakes IND vs AUS ODI series starting October 19, 2025 onwards, all eyes will be on star batter Virat Kohli. Coming off a brilliant run in ICC Champions Trophy in March, the former India skipper will relish challenge of taking on Aussies.

Third-Highest Run-Scorer vs Australia

Virat Kohli has scored 2,367 runs in 49 ODIs against Australia at an average of 53.79, with a strike rate of 94.

Only Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar (3,077) and Rohit Sharma (2,379) have more ODI runs against the Australians. Kohli has also struck eight centuries and 14 fifties against Australia, second only to Tendulkar’s nine tons.

Form Against Australia

Virat Kohli’s recent outings against Australia show remarkable consistency. In his last eight ODI innings versus them, he has scored 54, 85, 56, 54, 31, 4, 63, and 89, including six scores of fifty or more. His ability to deliver in crucial matches makes him a key player in the semi-final clash.

Performance Across Venues

Home: 1,483 runs in 29 matches at an average of 57.03

Away (Australia): 802 runs in 18 ODIs

Neutral venues: Scored 82 in his only innings at a neutral site (England, WC 2019)

Master of Chases

Virat Kohli has shown exceptional skill while batting second, scoring six of his eight centuries against Australia in chases. He has accumulated 1,481 runs at an average of 52.89 while chasing, including six fifties, highlighting his dominance in pressure situations.

Milestones in ODI Cricket

Virat Kohli recently joined the elite group of players with 14,000-plus ODI runs and is the fastest to reach this milestone in just 287 innings - faster than Tendulkar (350) and Sangakkara (378). He is also among the seven Indian players to have appeared in 300 ODIs, cementing his status as one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time.

Virat's most recent encounters against Australia (across formats)

Virat Kohli’s most recent encounters against Australia came across all three formats at different times. He last faced the Aussies in a Test match in January 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he showcased his trademark composure in challenging conditions.

In ODIs, Kohli’s latest outing came during the semi-final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where he played a crucial knock of 84 runs, although India couldn’t advance to the final.

Meanwhile, his last T20I appearance against Australia dates back to December 2020, also in Sydney, where he scored 85 off 61 balls, leading India to victory.