HomeSportsCricket'Is It Over For Kohli?': Fans React As Star Batsman Waves Goodbye After Second Duck

Virat Kohli waved goodbye to those in attendance in the second India vs Australia ODI in Adelaide. Move sparks retirement speculation among fans on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virat Kohli's registered a straight second duck in the on-going India vs Australia ODI series.

He had to walk back after facing 8 deliveries in the first match in Perth, without opening his account. Today in Adelaide, Kohli's most productive venue Down Under, he was sent back on 0 off 4 balls.

As the star batsman was walking back to the dressing room, live visuals showed him acknowledging the crowd, sort of waving goodbye. The move has now sparked retirement speculation among fans on social media.

Internet Reacts To Kohli Waving The Crowd Goodbye

Reacting to the gesture, a fan on X wondered if this was was just an acknowledgement to the crowd or a signal of him potentially retiring.

Another fan said that it was time for him to retire. 

Virat Kohli has already retired from T20Is and Tests. ODI is the only format in which he remains active internationally at the moment.

However, one fan believes that he should have continued playing Test cricket to help with longevity.

Here are some more reactions to Virat Kohli waving the Adelaide Oval crowd goodbye:

While Virat Kohli scored 0 again, Rohit Sharma, who also struggled in the first match, bounced back in Adelaide with 73 off 97 balls.

Check Out: IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Bounces Back! Smashes 50 in Adelaide

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
