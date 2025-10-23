'Is It Over For Kohli?': Fans React As Star Batsman Waves Goodbye After Second Duck

Virat Kohli's registered a straight second duck in the on-going India vs Australia ODI series.

He had to walk back after facing 8 deliveries in the first match in Perth, without opening his account. Today in Adelaide, Kohli's most productive venue Down Under, he was sent back on 0 off 4 balls.

As the star batsman was walking back to the dressing room, live visuals showed him acknowledging the crowd, sort of waving goodbye. The move has now sparked retirement speculation among fans on social media.

Internet Reacts To Kohli Waving The Crowd Goodbye

Reacting to the gesture, a fan on X wondered if this was was just an acknowledgement to the crowd or a signal of him potentially retiring.

Thanking the crowd or is it over for Kohli ? 🥲 #INDvsAUS — De Minimis (@JusNecessitatis) October 23, 2025

Another fan said that it was time for him to retire.

Yes its the time to retire. Thank you Kohli❤️ pic.twitter.com/aDi05uLc7Q — आशुतोष (@bakaitbaaz) October 23, 2025

Virat Kohli has already retired from T20Is and Tests. ODI is the only format in which he remains active internationally at the moment.

However, one fan believes that he should have continued playing Test cricket to help with longevity.

It is not looking good . It won’t work out this way. He knows it. Heart break for millions of fan . Every game he plays now will put him in more pressure. Running against his time in Indian cricket. Looking back should have continued test cricket if he wanted to play till WC. — RT (@RajivTandon30) October 23, 2025

Here are some more reactions to Virat Kohli waving the Adelaide Oval crowd goodbye:

Feels heartbroken for him to Adelaide crowd — Chidu🌟Boy🕶️ (@chiduvijay95) October 23, 2025

I hope he doesn't take the twitter route to post his retirement. — Rishi Kundu (@kund80948) October 23, 2025

Bhai last series lag rhi mujhe Kohli ki ab 🥲 — Sports Wala (@sp0rtswala) October 23, 2025

Greatest ODI batter of all time hits a new low. This is a cruel world💔🥺😭 — Gaitonde (@gaitonde_7) October 23, 2025

It's literally heartbreaking, I'm in tears now though always been a fan of rohit but I admire virat and the motivation he gave to me throughout his career, I can't take this shit, he's thanking and giving signs of leaving the game 💔 — Sandeep Mohanty (@SanddyRage) October 23, 2025

While Virat Kohli scored 0 again, Rohit Sharma, who also struggled in the first match, bounced back in Adelaide with 73 off 97 balls.

