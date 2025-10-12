Can Virat Kohli Overtake Sachin Tendulkar's 100-Century Milestone? Stats & Possibilities

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketCan Virat Kohli Overtake Sachin Tendulkar's 100-Century Milestone? Stats & Possibilities

Virat Kohli’s last international century came in the Champions Trophy 2025, scoring 100 not out against Pakistan in Dubai on February 23.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the last two years, across 35 matches, Virat Kohli has amassed 19 centuries, a stat that looms large as he chases Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international hundreds. Every step of Kohli’s career now seems tied to this monumental milestone.

Virat Kohli was Player of the Match when India won the T20 World Cup 2024, shortly after which he retired from T20Is. On May 10, 2025, he also announced his retirement from Test cricket. This leaves ODIs as his main avenue for adding to his tally.

That was his 82nd international century - 51 in ODIs, 30 in Tests, and 1 in T20Is. He still trails Tendulkar by 18 centuries, meaning he would need to score 19 more to surpass the Master-Blaster.

Path to 100 Centuries

Before the 2027 ODI World Cup, India is scheduled to play 24 ODIs:

Oct-Nov 2025: 3 ODIs vs Australia (away)

Nov-Dec 2025: 3 ODIs vs South Africa (home)

Jan 2026: 3 ODIs vs New Zealand (home)

June 2026: 3 ODIs vs Afghanistan (home)

July 2026: 3 ODIs vs England (away)

Sept-Oct 2026: 3 ODIs vs West Indies (home)

Oct-Nov 2026: 3 ODIs vs New Zealand (home)

Dec 2026: 3 ODIs vs Sri Lanka (home)

If India reaches the 2027 ODI World Cup final, Virat Kohli could potentially play 11 more matches, including the semis and final, giving him a total of 35 matches to score the remaining 18 centuries needed to match Tendulkar’s record.

With such a packed schedule and Kohli’s proven consistency, the pursuit of 100 international centuries remains a tantalizing possibility - but it will require unprecedented form and focus in the coming years.

Virat Kohli’s Career Overview

Test Cricket:

Matches: 123 | Innings: 210 | Runs: 9,230 | Average: 46.85

Centuries: 30 | Half-Centuries: 31 | Strike Rate: 55.57

Boundaries: 1,027 fours | 30 sixes

One Day Internationals (ODIs):

Matches: 302 | Innings: 290 | Runs: 14,181 | Average: 57.88

Centuries: 51 | Half-Centuries: 74 | Wickets: 5 | Strike Rate: 93.34

Boundaries: 1,325 fours | 152 sixes

T20 Internationals (T20Is):

Matches: 125 | Innings: 117 | Runs: 4,188 | Average: 48.69

Centuries: 1 | Half-Centuries: 38 | Wickets: 4

Boundaries: 369 fours | 124 sixes

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
