HomeSportsCricket'Take Rishabh's Case': Ishant Sharma Defends Selectors Amid Criticism Over India's Squad Choices

Clarifying his stance, Ishant Sharma stressed that maintaining team balance is the key factor behind every selection decision.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
The Indian cricket team’s selection committee has once again come under scrutiny following recent squad announcements.

The exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer from T20 Asia Cup squad had already sparked debate, and now, after the team for the Australia tour was revealed, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has faced renewed criticism.

Amid the ongoing discussions, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has shared his perspective on the challenges of the selection process.

'Impossible to please everyone'

Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Ishant acknowledged that questions surrounding selections are inevitable, but he emphasized the importance of understanding the selectors’ dilemma. “It’s always discussed why Shreyas Iyer or someone else wasn’t picked,” Ishant said. “But the real question is - who would you replace them with?”

Offering a possible solution, the Delhi fast bowler suggested expanding squad sizes to better reflect India’s depth of talent. “India has so much talent that it’s impossible to please everyone. Maybe the BCCI should ask the ICC for permission to name a 20-member squad instead of 15. Being a selector is honestly the most thankless job in cricket,” he added.

'It’s not about individual players'

Clarifying his stance, Ishant stressed that maintaining team balance is the key factor behind every selection decision.

“If a popular player is picked, fans praise the selectors. But when someone is left out, criticism follows. It’s not about individual players - Shreyas Iyer is a fantastic cricketer - but selections are made with the overall team balance in mind,” he explained.

Citing further examples, Ishant discussed how difficult it is to accommodate everyone in a competitive setup.

“Take Rishabh Pant’s case - who can replace him easily in T20s? KL Rahul had a brilliant IPL season, yet he wasn’t picked. If Rahul had made the cut, someone like Shubman Gill or Sanju Samson might have missed out. That’s just how it works - the players not selected are always the ones people talk about the most.”

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 08:26 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Ishant Sharma IND Vs AUS 1st ODI IND Vs AUS ODI Series IND Vs AUS
