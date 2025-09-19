Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC Punishes Australia Women's Cricket Team - Here's Why

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)

Australian women’s cricket team, currently on tour in India for a three-match ODI series, faced disciplinary action from the ICC after the second ODI on September 17 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Australia were penalized for a slow over-rate, leading to a fine. The series now stands level at 1-1.

ICC Slaps Fine on Australia

In the second ODI, Australian side fell two overs short of the required quota. As a result, the ICC fined the players 10 percent of their match fees. Captain Alyssa Healy accepted the sanction on behalf of the team.

How the Fine Works

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over not completed within the stipulated time. Since Australia were two overs behind, the 10 percent fine was imposed.

Match Recap

India dominated with the bat, posting 292 runs in 49.5 overs. Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a brilliant 117 off 91 balls, hitting 14 boundaries and four sixes. Deepti Sharma added a steady 40 runs.

In response, Australia collapsed for 190 in 40.5 overs, with Annabel Sutherland (45) and Ellyse Perry (44) offering some resistance.

Series levelled 1-1

India and Australia women will face off in the series-deciding third ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The three-match series is level at 1-1 after India’s dominant win in the second game, powered by Smriti Mandhana’s superb century.

Australia, fined for slow over-rate in that match, will be eager to bounce back strongly. Both teams are expected to field their best XIs, with India eyeing another strong batting display and Australia banking on their experienced all-rounders.

Squads

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani.

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia India Women Vs Australia Women IND Vs AUS Ind W Vs Aus W ICC Australia Women
