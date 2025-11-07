Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 5th T20I: Brisbane Hasn't Been Lucky For India - Check Record

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Brisbane Hasn't Been Lucky For India - Check Record

India’s record at Brisbane, venue for IND vs AUS 5th T20I, doesn’t inspire much confidence.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India is just one win away from clinching the five-match T20I series against Australia on their home turf.

India currently lead the series 2-1, having won two matches, while Australia have managed a single victory. The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday, November 8, at the Gabba in Brisbane.

However, India’s record at this venue doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The Men in Blue have played only one T20I at the Gabba, Brisbane - back in 2018, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli - and suffered a four-run defeat in a rain-affected game.

Batting first, Australia posted 158/4 in 17 overs, with Glenn Maxwell top-scoring with 46. In response, India managed 169/7 (target adjusted to 174 via DLS), despite a brilliant 76 from Shikhar Dhawan.

In contrast, Australia have been dominant at this venue, winning seven out of eight T20Is played here, giving them a strong psychological advantage heading into the series decider.

Ind vs Aus head-to-head record in T20Is

As of November 2025, India enjoys a dominant head-to-head record over Australia in T20 Internationals.

Out of the 34 matches played between the two sides, India has emerged victorious 20 times, while Australia has won 12 encounters. The remaining two matches ended with no result, underscoring India’s consistent edge over the Aussies in the shortest format.

India take 2-1 lead

India produced a dominant all-round display to register a 48-run win over Australia in the fourth T20I at Queensland, taking a 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

After being asked to bat first, India posted 167/8, with Shubman Gill leading the charge with 46 runs, supported by quick cameos from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube. In reply, Australia started well at 67/1, but India’s spinners triggered a stunning collapse, bundling them out for just 119.

Washington Sundar was sensational with figures of 3 for 3, while Axar Patel (2/20) and Shivam Dube (2 wickets) dismantled the middle order. Axar’s all-round contribution earned him the Player of the Match award as India sealed the series with one game to spare.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Brisbane India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS IND Vs AUS 5th T20I
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
Advertisement

Videos

Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Disrupts Flight Operations for 30 Minutes
Rajasthan News: Massive Blaze Erupts at Government Fertilizer and Seed Warehouse in Pali
Campus Politics: United Left Sweeps JNU Polls, AISA’s Aditi Mishra Elected President with All Four Seats Secured
Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget