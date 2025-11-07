IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Brisbane Hasn't Been Lucky For India - Check Record

Team India is just one win away from clinching the five-match T20I series against Australia on their home turf.

India currently lead the series 2-1, having won two matches, while Australia have managed a single victory. The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday, November 8, at the Gabba in Brisbane.

However, India’s record at this venue doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The Men in Blue have played only one T20I at the Gabba, Brisbane - back in 2018, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli - and suffered a four-run defeat in a rain-affected game.

Batting first, Australia posted 158/4 in 17 overs, with Glenn Maxwell top-scoring with 46. In response, India managed 169/7 (target adjusted to 174 via DLS), despite a brilliant 76 from Shikhar Dhawan.

In contrast, Australia have been dominant at this venue, winning seven out of eight T20Is played here, giving them a strong psychological advantage heading into the series decider.

Ind vs Aus head-to-head record in T20Is

As of November 2025, India enjoys a dominant head-to-head record over Australia in T20 Internationals.

Out of the 34 matches played between the two sides, India has emerged victorious 20 times, while Australia has won 12 encounters. The remaining two matches ended with no result, underscoring India’s consistent edge over the Aussies in the shortest format.

India take 2-1 lead

India produced a dominant all-round display to register a 48-run win over Australia in the fourth T20I at Queensland, taking a 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

After being asked to bat first, India posted 167/8, with Shubman Gill leading the charge with 46 runs, supported by quick cameos from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube. In reply, Australia started well at 67/1, but India’s spinners triggered a stunning collapse, bundling them out for just 119.

Washington Sundar was sensational with figures of 3 for 3, while Axar Patel (2/20) and Shivam Dube (2 wickets) dismantled the middle order. Axar’s all-round contribution earned him the Player of the Match award as India sealed the series with one game to spare.