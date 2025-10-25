Why Is Nitish Kumar Reddy Missing IND vs AUS 3rd ODI In Sydney?
India’s young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI at the SCG after suffering an injury in the Adelaide match.
Nitish Kumar Reddy, India's young all-rounder, has been excluded from the playing XI in the third IND vs AUS ODI that is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
The reason? He suffered a left quadriceps injury during the India vs Australia ODI at the Adelaide Oval, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Reddy is being monitored by BCCI's medical team on a daily basis at the moment. Kuldeep Yadav was brought in for him for today's game, along with fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who replaced Arshdeep Singh.
BCCI Confirms Nitish Reddy Injury
🚨 Update 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2025
Nitish Kumar R eddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis.#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND | @NKReddy07 pic.twitter.com/8vBt1f5e5f
The BCCI confirmed Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury via a statement earlier today on X. Here's what they said:
"Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis."
The player made his One Day International debut in Perth. Interestingly, he had also made his Test debut for India in late 2024 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
IND vs AUS ODIs: Nitish Kumar Reddy Stats
Nitish Kumar Reddy hasn't impressed much in the two One Day International matches that he has played for India so far.
In Perth, he scored 19 off 11 deliveries, which inlcuded two sixes. With the ball, he delivered 2.1 overs in that match, conceding 16 runs.
In Adelaide, Nitish Reddy only managed to hit 8 runs off 10 deliveries, followed by a three over spell in the second innings, in which he conceded 24 runs.