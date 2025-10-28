IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs Australia One Day International (ODI) series may be over, but there's still quite a bit of action left between these two nations.

The Men in Blue will soon be taking on the Aussies in five T20Is, starting from tomorrow, October 29, 2025, first at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Although Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't be a part of this series, owing to their retirement from the format, plenty of other stars will be featured in these games.

For those who won't be in attendance, here is when and where they can catch the IND vs AUS 1st T20 live streaming and TV broadcast.

IND vs AUS T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch Online

The JioHotstar app and website are the platforms where you can watch the live stream of the India vs Australia T20 match.

Note that only active JioHotstar subscribers will be able to watch the full match live stream.

IND vs AUS T20: TV Broadcast

The India vs Australia T20 will also be broadcast live on TV, on the Star Sports Network channels.

India vs Australia 1st T20: Match Time

The India vs Australia T20 match is scheduled to kick off at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Note that the toss is expected to take place at 1:15 PM IST, that is half-an-hour earlier. Their Playing XIs should be revealed after the toss, however, here is a look at their full squads:

IND - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

AUS - Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short

These Australian players will only feature in a couple of matches:

Marcus Stoinis (matches 1-3), Mahli Beardman (matches 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (matches games 4-5), Josh Hazlewood (matches 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (matches 3-5),