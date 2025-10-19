IND vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth: Pitch Report, Weather Update, Probable Playing XIs

A new era is set to unfold for Indian cricket today as Shubman Gill steps into the spotlight to lead Team India for the first time.

The 26-year-old opener will captain the side in a three-match IND vs AUS ODI series, with the opener to be held in Perth. The toss is scheduled for 8:30 AM IST, with the match commencing at 9:00 AM IST.

In a significant leadership transition, seasoned stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play under Gill’s captaincy. Australia, meanwhile, will also be under new leadership, with Mitchell Marsh standing in for the absent Pat Cummins.

Perth Stadium Pitch and Weather Report

Perth’s traditionally pace-friendly surface is expected to live up to its reputation, with the forecast hinting at light showers and overcast skies on Saturday.

Such conditions are likely to assist seamers, offering both bounce and movement, a challenge for batters and a potential advantage for fast bowlers on both sides.

Match Preview and Prediction

With both teams undergoing transition, this clash promises to be closely contested.

While Australia has the home advantage, they’ll be fielding a relatively depleted squad, missing key players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa.

The weakened middle order and a less experienced bowling attack could leave the hosts vulnerable.

India, on the other hand, boasts a more balanced lineup with the return of key players, and under Gill’s leadership, they may have a slight upper hand going into the contest.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood