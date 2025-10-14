ICC World Test Championship: Updated Points Table After India’s Series Win Over West Indies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After a hard-fought 2-2 series draw in England, India have clean swept a two-match home Test series against West Indies.

Thing seem to be shaping up well for them in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, whereas their opponents look to be in a bit more trouble. However, it is worth noting that there is still a long way to go to the tournament's final, which will be played in 2027.

That being said, here's a look at the updated ICC WTC points table after India's commanding series win over the West Indies

ICC WTC Points Table: Where Does India Stand

Australia - Matches: 3 Won: 3 Lost: 0 Draws: 0 DED: 0 Points: 36 PCT: 100.00

Sri Lanka - Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draws: 1 DED: 0 Points: 16 PCT: 66.67

India - Matches: 7 Won: 4 Lost: 2 Draws: 1 DED: 0 Points: 52 PCT: 61.90

England - Matches: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Draws: 1 DED: 2 Points: 26 PCT: 43.33

Bangladesh - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draws: 1 DED: 0 Points: 4 PCT: 16.67

West Indies - Matches: 5 Won: 0 Lost: 5 Draws: 0 DED: 0 Points: 0 PCT: 0.00

India still remain at the third spot despite a significant increment in points. This is because the WTC ranking takes percentage into account first, and since they are still a bit behind Sri Lanka in this stat, their position remains unchanged for now.

West Indies also remain at the bottom, but now having lost all 5 Tests played in this cycle.

Apart from these teams, Pakistan and South Africa are busy in their first Test. This is also their first match in this WTC cycle, which is why they are absent from the points table.

New Zealand is yet to play a game in this cycle too, which explains that team's absence from the WTC points table for the time being.

Whats' Next For India In Tests?

India will be back in action in the longest format next month at home. They will play South Africa in two Test matches, starting November 14, 2025.

That series will be followed by 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the same opposition. But at this moment, India will head for to Australia for two white-ball series.