Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC World Test Championship: Updated Points Table After India’s Series Win Over West Indies

ICC World Test Championship: Updated Points Table After India’s Series Win Over West Indies

India clean sweeps West Indies in home Test series, strengthening their position in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle. Here's the updated WTC points table.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After a hard-fought 2-2 series draw in England, India have clean swept a two-match home Test series against West Indies.

Thing seem to be shaping up well for them in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, whereas their opponents look to be in a bit more trouble. However, it is worth noting that there is still a long way to go to the tournament's final, which will be played in 2027. 

That being said, here's a look at the updated ICC WTC points table after India's commanding series win over the West Indies

ICC WTC Points Table: Where Does India Stand

Australia - Matches: 3  Won: 3 Lost: 0 Draws: 0  DED: 0 Points: 36 PCT: 100.00

Sri Lanka - Matches: 2  Won: 1  Lost: 0  Draws: 1  DED: 0  Points: 16  PCT: 66.67 

India - Matches: 7  Won: 4  Lost: 2  Draws: 1  DED: 0  Points: 52  PCT: 61.90

England - Matches: 5  Won: 2  Lost: 2  Draws: 1  DED: 2  Points: 26  PCT: 43.33

Bangladesh - Matches: 2  Won: 0  Lost: 1  Draws: 1  DED: 0  Points: 4  PCT: 16.67

West Indies - Matches: 5  Won: 0  Lost: 5  Draws: 0  DED: 0  Points: 0  PCT: 0.00

India still remain at the third spot despite a significant increment in points. This is because the WTC ranking takes percentage into account first, and since they are still a bit behind Sri Lanka in this stat, their position remains unchanged for now.

West Indies also remain at the bottom, but now having lost all 5 Tests played in this cycle. 

Apart from these teams, Pakistan and South Africa are busy in their first Test. This is also their first match in this WTC cycle, which is why they are absent from the points table.

New Zealand is yet to play a game in this cycle too, which explains that team's absence from the WTC points table for the time being.

Whats' Next For India In Tests?

India will be back in action in the longest format next month at home. They will play South Africa in two Test matches, starting November 14, 2025.

That series will be followed by 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the same opposition. But at this moment, India will head for to Australia for two white-ball series.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Test Series ICC World Test Championship IND Vs WI World Test Championship Table WTC Points Table India Vs West Indies Test Wtc Table
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
Cricket
KL Rahul's 58 Drives India To Test Victory Over West Indies, Series Ends 2-0
KL Rahul's 58 Drives India To Test Victory Over West Indies, Series Ends 2-0
World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

UP Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh Sparks Controversy Over Slogans At Amethi Religious Event
Chaos At Ludhiana Concert: Fans Clash With Police Over Entry At Satinder Sartaaj Show
Horrific Double Death In Moradabad: Devar And Bhabhi Burn Alive Over Marriage Dispute
Reckless Stunts And Road Rash: Two Shocking Incidents Caught On Camera In Kerala And Dehradun
Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget