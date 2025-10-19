Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC Women's World Cup: India vs England Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

India take on England in a virtual must-win ICC Women’s World Cup clash. Check live streaming, TV broadcast info, and full squad lists for the match ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

While India's men's national team is busy in its first ODI against Australia, the women's team is gearing up to face England at the ICC Women's World Cup.

This will be no less than a must-win for Harmanpreet Kaur's side, as they find themselves in a challenging spot after consecutive losses against South Africa and Australia, hanging by a thread in the top 4 with three games to go. 

England, on the other hand, would look to bounce back after a No-Result finish against Pakistan, and make their hold on the top 4 stronger than it is now. For those interested in the clash, here are the live streaming and TV broadcast details.

Women's World Cup: IND vs ENG Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will live streaming India's ICC Women's World Cup encounter against England in India. 

Here are live streaming details for some other regions around the globe:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

Women's World Cup: IND vs ENG TV Broadcast

The live TV broadcast of the IND-ENG Women's World Cup match will be done on the Star Sports Network channels. 

Here are the TV broadcast partners for some other regions around the globe:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

IND vs ENG: Full Squads

India - Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

England - Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
