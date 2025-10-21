Can India Still Reach ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals? Qualification Scenario Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian women's team has lost three games on the trot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. These losses have come against South Africa, Australia and England, all at home.

It is worth noting that Harmanpreet Kaur's side is still at the fourth spot on the points table, which is within the qualification zone, but with other teams gunning for the spot, things aren't going to be any easier moving forward.

With just two more games to go for India in this tournament, let's take a look if they can still make it to the ICC Women's World Cup semi finals.

India's Do Or Die Battle For World Cup Semi Final Spot

As mentioned, India has just two more games left at the ICC Women's World Cup, one against New Zealand and the other against Bangladesh.

Both IND and NZ are at 4 points currently, the former at the fourth, and the latter at the fifth spot, only separated by a significant Net Run Rate (NRR) difference.

If India wins this match, then it would have a major advantage in the qualification scenario, because even if they lose against Bangladesh, it seems a little unlikely for New Zealand to then surpass them on NRR terms upon (hypothetically) beating England in their own final World Cup match.

On the other hand, if India lose to New Zealand, they still might have a chance, but that would depend on two things. The first would be beating Bangladesh comprehensively to build up some NRR. The second would be hoping for England to beat New Zealand so that they sneak into the semi finals of the ICC Women's World Cup.

In a nutshell, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team must win at least one of their two remaining bouts, preferably against New Zealand, to have a chance at qualifying into the knockout stage.

