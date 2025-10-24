ICC Women's World Cup: Updated Points Table After India's Triumph Over New Zealand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India got back to winning ways after back-to-back losses against South Africa, Australia and England, defeating New Zealand in Navi Mumbai.

Their opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal contribued with a massive 200+ run partnership, which allowed the team to post 340 runs on the board in 49 overs (rain-interruption).

Although the total and the overs for the second innings were reduced to 325 and 44 (DLS), respectively, New Zealand's women's team would fail to come close, losing the match by 53 runs.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table

Here's what the ICC Women's World Cup points table looks like after yesterday's India vs New Zealand match:

Australia - Matches: 6, Won: 5, Lost: 0, No Result: 1, NRR: +1.704, Points: 11

South Africa - Matches: 6, Won: 5, Lost: 1, No Result: 0, NRR: +0.276, Points: 10

England - Matches: 6, Won: 4, Lost: 1, No Result: 1, NRR: +1.024, Points: 9

India - Matches: 6, Won: 3, Lost: 3, No Result: 0, NRR: +0.628, Points: 6

New Zealand - Matches: 6, Won: 1, Lost: 3, No Result: 2, NRR: -0.490, Points: 4

Sri Lanka - Matches: 6, Won: 1, Lost: 3, No Result: 2, NRR: -1.305, Points: 4

Bangladesh - Matches: 6, Won: 1, Lost: 5, No Result: 0, NRR: -0.578, Points: 2

Pakistan - Matches: 6, Won: 0, Lost: 4, No Result: 2, NRR: -2.651, Points: 2

With this victory, India have advanced to the ICC Women's World Cup's Semi Final stage along with Australia, South Africa, and England.

Notably, these are teams that have beaten India in this tournament so far, which means that the host nation will have a tough challenge ahead of itself to reach the final.

Having said that, it should be noted that the Women in Blue still have a game left in the group stage, against Bangladesh. That match will be played this Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST.

Today though, October 24, 2025, it will be Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup, both teams playing their final match in the tournament.

