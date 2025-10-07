ICC Test Rankings: India Slips Out Of Top 3 - Know Which Team Is No.1

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC Test Rankings: India Slips Out Of Top 3 - Know Which Team Is No.1

According to the latest ICC Test rankings, India now sit in fourth place with 107 rating points.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India in ICC Test Rankings: Under Shubman Gill’s leadership, India’s Test team has entered a fresh chapter. After drawing the England series 2-2 and winning the opening Test against West Indies, many expected India to climb in the ICC Test rankings.

However, despite these results, Team India has slipped out of the top three for the first time in years.

India Drop to Fourth Place

According to the latest ICC Test rankings, India now sit in fourth place with 107 rating points.

Although the victory against West Indies in the 1st Test in Ahmedabad slightly improved their tally, it wasn’t enough to push them back into the top three. Even if Shubman Gill’s side wins the upcoming second Test, India will gain just one additional rating point.

Australia Firm at No. 1

Australia continue to dominate the rankings with 124 points from 30 matches, followed by South Africa (115) and England (112). Meanwhile, Sri Lanka (88) and Pakistan (78) occupy the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Can India Regain Top Spot?

India’s next red-ball challenge comes in November against South Africa, after their white-ball tour of Australia. The Proteas series could be crucial for India’s bid to climb back into the top three in Test cricket.

India win series opener vs Windies 

India have taken a commanding 1-0 lead in the ongoing two-match Test series against the West Indies after registering a massive innings and 140-run victory in the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The visitors' second innings folded for just 146 runs shortly after lunch on Day 3.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the star performer, scoring a century and picking up four wickets in the second innings to seal India’s emphatic win.

Earlier, India had declared their first innings at 448/5, while the West Indies managed only 162 runs in their first outing, conceding a huge 286-run lead.

West Indies struggled once again in the second innings, falling short of India’s total by a large margin. With this dominant win, Shubman Gill’s young Indian side have set the tone for the series. The second and final Test will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
ICC Test Rankings ICC India Test Ranking India ICC Ranking
