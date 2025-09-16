Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana Becomes World No.1 ODI Batter Again

Smriti Mandhana Becomes World No.1 ODI Batter Again

This comes as a positive for Team India as they gear up for the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 03:53 PM (IST)

Ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Team India vice captain Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings. The opening batter dethroned England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt after a fine half-century against Australia in the series opener on Sunday.

Mandhana notched up 58 off 63 deliveries as India took on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at New Chandigarh. For her knock at the top of the order, Mandhana received seven rating points and now stands four points ahead of the England captain.

This comes as a positive for Team India as they gear up for the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup. While Mandhana’s opening partner, Pratika Rawal, gained crucial points after her half-century and jumped four spots up to the 42nd rank, Harleen Deol rose to the 43rd spot after her 54-run knock against Australia.

Following their eight-wicket win against hosts India, several Australian batters also earned a handful of rating points. Beth Mooney jumped to the fifth spot from eighth after her 74-ball 77* in the series opener.

Annabel Sutherland (up four spots) and Phoebe Litchfield (up 13 spots) jointly share the 25th rank. Notably, the former scored an unbeaten 54, while the latter emerged as the top scorer for her side with an 80-ball 88.

Speaking of the recently concluded match, India posted 281 runs in their 50-overs quota, with the top order batters- Rawal, Mandhana and Deol- hitting half-centuries. However, it proved to be a low score to defend against Australia, who clinched an eight-wicket win.

The Indian bowlers failed to restrict the visitors as the Alyssa Healy-led side kicked off their campaign with a win, thereby taking a 1-0 lead. Litchfield’s 88-run knock was the highlight of Australia’s chase, followed by Mooney’s 77*.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC ODI Rankings Smriti Mandhana ICC Rankings ICC ICC Women World Cup
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
World
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
Cities
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State Election Commission For Delay
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State EC For Delay
Cricket
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget