'How Does Lord Hanuman's Tattoo Help You?' PM Modi's Question to Deepti Sharma



Deepti Sharma had a stellar tournament, playing a key role in the final by taking crucial wickets and guiding India to a strong batting total.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Following Indian women’s cricket team’s historic 2025 World Cup victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the champions to his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday.

The meeting was filled with heartfelt congratulations, memorable interactions, and lighter moments with the players, with particular attention on all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

During the interaction, PM Modi noticed Deepti Sharma’s Hanuman tattoo.

Smiling, PM asked Deepti about the tattoo and inscription, to which she replied, “My faith gives me strength in difficult times. When there’s pressure on the field, I just remember God. I have more faith in him than in myself, and that helps me a lot personally in improving my game”

Deepti had a stellar tournament, playing a key role in the final by taking crucial wickets and guiding India to a strong batting total. Her outstanding performance earned her the Player of the Tournament award.

Prime Minister also interacted with other team members. He congratulated Amanjot Kaur for her brilliant catch in the final. Amanjot, smiling, recalled,“Keep your eyes on the ball while taking the catch, and then you can see the trophy.”

She described it as a moment she will cherish forever.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the team’s journey since 2017 when they last met PM Modi after losing the World Cup.

“At that time, we promised that one day we would return victorious… Today, that dream has come true,” she said.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana noted that the Prime Minister’s encouragement has always inspired the team. Meanwhile, leading bowler Kranti Goud shared how her brother is a big Modi fan, prompting the Prime Minister to invite her for a personal interaction.

The felicitation not only celebrated the team’s remarkable achievement but also highlighted the personal connections and inspirations that motivate India’s women cricketers, marking a memorable day of pride and joy.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Hanuman Deepti Sharma Women's World Cup PM Modi ODI World Cup Hanuman Tattoo PM Modi Meets Team India
