Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah To Miss India vs New Zealand ODI Series

The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start on January 11, but reports suggest Team India could be without two of its biggest stars.

According to Times of India, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are likely to be rested for the ODI leg of the tour as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026.

A BCCI official, quoted in the Times of India, indicated that the management wants to carefully manage Bumrah’s workload, keeping the focus on formats that matter most ahead of the World Cup.

The official added that recent T20 matches have given selectors better clarity, making the upcoming five-match T20 series against New Zealand more important for finalizing plans.

Hardik Pandya is also expected to skip the ODI series as he continues his comeback from an Asia Cup injury. The team management reportedly sees both Bumrah and Hardik as crucial to India’s T20 setup. Hardik may, however, play domestic matches for Baroda to stay match-ready.

India vs New Zealand ODI series will be played in Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore between January 11 and 18.

Virat, Rohit returns in action

Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to the international arena for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026.

After a significant break from the white-ball format following their T20I retirements, the veteran duo will lead the charge as India begins its long-term preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

To sharpen their skills before the series opener on January 11 in Vadodara, both stars will feature in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy starting late December. Their return brings much-needed experience to the top order against a formidable Black Caps side.

IND vs NZ ODI Series 2026

1st ODI: January 11, 2026: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 1:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: January 14, 2026: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot - 1:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: January 18, 2026: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 1:30 PM (IST)