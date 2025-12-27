Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir's 2025 Report Card: Struggles In Tests, Success In White-Ball Cricket

Gautam Gambhir's 2025 Report Card: Struggles In Tests, Success In White-Ball Cricket

Across all formats, in 2025, India played 45 international matches, winning 31 and losing 11, with three no-results.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Under Gautam Gambhir’s guidance as head coach, 2025 was a year of mixed fortunes for Team India. While the white-ball formats brought glory, Test cricket proved challenging.

Test Cricket

India struggled in Tests during 2025. The year began with a defeat in Sydney against Australia, where India lost by six wickets.

Shubman Gill took over as Test captain, leading India on a tour of England. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, highlighted by wins at Birmingham and The Oval. However, the year concluded poorly as India suffered a 2-0 home series loss against South Africa.

Notably, in the first Test against South Africa, India was bowled out for just 93 while chasing a modest target of 124.

Total Matches: 10

Won: 4

Lost: 5

Drawn: 1

One-Day Internationals (ODIs)

Gambhir’s tenure was more fruitful in ODIs. India began with a 3-0 home series win against England and continued their momentum by clinching the Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the final.

Captain Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match in the final. The team’s only setbacks came against Australia in a 3-match series in Perth, where India lost both matches. They ended the year strongly with a 3-1 series win against South Africa.

Total Matches: 14

Won: 11

Lost: 3

T20 Internationals

T20 cricket was another highlight under Gambhir. India started with a 4-1 series win against England, losing only the match in Rajkot.

The team then dominated the Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan three times, including the final, to lift the trophy. Later in the year, India concluded with a 3-1 series win against South Africa in a five-match series.

Total Matches: 21

Won: 16

Lost: 3

No Result: 2

Overall Performance in 2025

Across all formats, India played 45 international matches, winning 31 and losing 11, with three no-results. The year showcased India’s dominance in white-ball cricket, while the Test side faced challenges that will require attention going into 2026.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Vijay Hazare Trophy Salaries Revealed

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir 2025 Performance Gautam Gambhir 2025 Report Card
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Defeat: Congress Huddles In Delhi, Action Plan In Focus
First CWC Meeting After Bihar Poll Defeat: Congress Huddles In Delhi, Action Plan In Focus
News
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision
World
H-1B Visa Chaos: India Issues Major Update As US Cancels Interviews; Delays Persist
H-1B Visa Chaos: India Issues Major Update As US Cancels Interviews; Delays Persist
Cricket
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date; Gill, Iyer Could Return
India ODI Squad Announcement For New Zealand Series On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Rajasthan: Khap Panchayat Targets Smartphones, Half Pants and Lavish Weddings
Maharashtra Local Polls: Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar Alliance Talks Collapse Ahead of Pune Municipal Corporation Elections
Breaking: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grip North India, Alert Issued in Delhi and 16 States
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Breaking News: James, the Bangladeshi Rock Legend, Attacked During Live School Concert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget