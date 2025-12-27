Gautam Gambhir's 2025 Report Card: Struggles In Tests, Success In White-Ball Cricket

Under Gautam Gambhir’s guidance as head coach, 2025 was a year of mixed fortunes for Team India. While the white-ball formats brought glory, Test cricket proved challenging.

Test Cricket

India struggled in Tests during 2025. The year began with a defeat in Sydney against Australia, where India lost by six wickets.

Shubman Gill took over as Test captain, leading India on a tour of England. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, highlighted by wins at Birmingham and The Oval. However, the year concluded poorly as India suffered a 2-0 home series loss against South Africa.

Notably, in the first Test against South Africa, India was bowled out for just 93 while chasing a modest target of 124.

Total Matches: 10

Won: 4

Lost: 5

Drawn: 1

One-Day Internationals (ODIs)

Gambhir’s tenure was more fruitful in ODIs. India began with a 3-0 home series win against England and continued their momentum by clinching the Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the final.

Captain Rohit Sharma was named Player of the Match in the final. The team’s only setbacks came against Australia in a 3-match series in Perth, where India lost both matches. They ended the year strongly with a 3-1 series win against South Africa.

Total Matches: 14

Won: 11

Lost: 3

T20 Internationals

T20 cricket was another highlight under Gambhir. India started with a 4-1 series win against England, losing only the match in Rajkot.

The team then dominated the Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan three times, including the final, to lift the trophy. Later in the year, India concluded with a 3-1 series win against South Africa in a five-match series.

Total Matches: 21

Won: 16

Lost: 3

No Result: 2

Overall Performance in 2025

Across all formats, India played 45 international matches, winning 31 and losing 11, with three no-results. The year showcased India’s dominance in white-ball cricket, while the Test side faced challenges that will require attention going into 2026.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Vijay Hazare Trophy Salaries Revealed