From Don Bradman To Steve Smith: 5 Highest Run-Scorers In Ashes

The iconic Ashes 2025/26 series between Australia and England is set to begin on November 21 at the Perth Stadium, marking the start of another thrilling chapter in cricket’s greatest rivalry. The five-Test series will conclude at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 4, 2026.

Heading into the series, all eyes are on Steve Smith, who has a golden opportunity to surpass England legend Jack Hobbs and become the second-highest run-scorer in Ashes history. Smith currently trails Hobbs by just 219 runs, making this series crucial for his legacy.

Here’s a look at the top five batsmen with the most runs in Ashes history:

1. Sir Donald Bradman (Australia) - 5,028 runs

The legendary Don Bradman sits unchallenged at the top of the list. In 37 Ashes Tests, he amassed 5,028 runs at a staggering average of 89.78, including 19 centuries and 12 fifties. Bradman’s records for most runs, centuries, and highest average in Ashes history remain unmatched.

2. Jack Hobbs (England) - 3,636 runs

England great Jack Hobbs holds second place, having scored 3,636 runs in 41 Ashes Tests at an average of 54.26, with 12 centuries and 15 fifties. He remains the only English player on this elite list.

3. Steve Smith (Australia) - 3,417 runs

Modern-day Australian great Steve Smith ranks third with 3,417 runs in 37 Tests at an average of 56.01, including 12 centuries and 13 fifties. With a strong showing this season, he could surpass Hobbs.

4. Allan Border (Australia) - 3,222 runs

Known for his grit and consistency, Allan Border scored 3,222 runs in 42 Ashes Tests at 55.55, registering 7 centuries and 19 fifties.

5. Steve Waugh (Australia) - 3,173 runs

Former captain Steve Waugh completes the list with 3,173 runs in 45 Ashes Tests, averaging 58.75, with 10 centuries and 14 fifties.

As the new Ashes series kicks off, fans await to see whether Steve Smith can etch his name even deeper into the history of cricket’s most storied rivalry.

