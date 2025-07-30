Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketFour Changes In England's Playing XI For IND vs ENG 5th Test; Ben Stokes Ruled Out

Four Changes In England's Playing XI For IND vs ENG 5th Test; Ben Stokes Ruled Out

Skipper Ben Stokes will miss IND vs ENG 5th Test match due to a right shoulder injury.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 04:12 PM (IST)

The England men's cricket team has revealed significant changes to their playing XI for the upcoming Rothesay Fifth Test against India, set to begin Thursday at The Oval.

Skipper Ben Stokes will miss the match due to a right shoulder injury. Also ruled out of the final Test are spinner Liam Dawson and fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

In their place, the selectors have brought in young talent Jacob Bethell, who is set to bat at No. 6. Fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton from Surrey, and Nottinghamshire’s Josh Tongue, have also been included in the squad.

England Playing XI for 5th Test:

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope (Captain)

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Jacob Bethell

Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)

Chris Woakes

Gus Atkinson

Jamie Overton

Josh Tongue

Risk was way too high: Stokes

"Disappointed. Decent tear in the muscles I can’t pronounce. I came down here this morning trying to find ways just to contribute with the batting. After discussions with the medical team, it was decided. The risk was way too high. I wouldn’t have expected anyone else in my place to risk this as well,” Stokes told reporters at the Oval.

England Lead Series 2-1

Hosts England currently holds a 2-1 advantage in the ongoing five-match Test series. The fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw, largely due to a solid batting display from the Indian side.

At Old Trafford, England's bowling attack struggled significantly, managing to pick up just two wickets on the final day.

The lack of penetration in their bowling may have prompted England cricket team to revamp their attack for the upcoming fifth Test. Notably, Gus Atkinson, who has been included in the squad, will be playing on his home turf at The Oval—a factor that could pose fresh challenges for Indian batters.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ben Stokes IND Vs ENG 5th Test IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget