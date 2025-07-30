Four Changes In England's Playing XI For IND vs ENG 5th Test; Ben Stokes Ruled Out

The England men's cricket team has revealed significant changes to their playing XI for the upcoming Rothesay Fifth Test against India, set to begin Thursday at The Oval.

Skipper Ben Stokes will miss the match due to a right shoulder injury. Also ruled out of the final Test are spinner Liam Dawson and fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

In their place, the selectors have brought in young talent Jacob Bethell, who is set to bat at No. 6. Fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton from Surrey, and Nottinghamshire’s Josh Tongue, have also been included in the squad.

England Playing XI for 5th Test:

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope (Captain)

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Jacob Bethell

Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)

Chris Woakes

Gus Atkinson

Jamie Overton

Josh Tongue

Risk was way too high: Stokes

"Disappointed. Decent tear in the muscles I can’t pronounce. I came down here this morning trying to find ways just to contribute with the batting. After discussions with the medical team, it was decided. The risk was way too high. I wouldn’t have expected anyone else in my place to risk this as well,” Stokes told reporters at the Oval.

England Lead Series 2-1

Hosts England currently holds a 2-1 advantage in the ongoing five-match Test series. The fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw, largely due to a solid batting display from the Indian side.

At Old Trafford, England's bowling attack struggled significantly, managing to pick up just two wickets on the final day.

The lack of penetration in their bowling may have prompted England cricket team to revamp their attack for the upcoming fifth Test. Notably, Gus Atkinson, who has been included in the squad, will be playing on his home turf at The Oval—a factor that could pose fresh challenges for Indian batters.