Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Format, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming: Just before Asia Cup 2025, several star Indian cricketers will be in action at the Duleep Trophy, beginning on August 28 in Bengaluru.

The tournament will serve as crucial match practice for players like Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma, who are also part of India’s Asia Cup squad.

This year, six zonal teams will compete: East Zone (Abhimanyu Easwaran, captain), South Zone (Tilak Varma), Central Zone (Dhruv Jurel), North-East Zone (Rongsen Jonathan), and North Zone (Shubman Gill). Defending champions South Zone and West Zone will enter directly into the semifinals.

The competition will feature only five knockout games – two quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the grand final (September 11–15). Matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar.

Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming, telecast details

Duleep Trophy 2025 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

Duleep Trophy 2025 live telecast will be available on JioHotstar.

Schedule Highlights:

Quarterfinals: Aug 28–31

Semifinals: Sept 4–7

Final: Sept 11–15

Duleep Trophy match schedule

Quarter Final 1: North Zone vs East Zone - 28 August to 31 August, Bengaluru

Quarter Final 2: Central Zone vs North-East Zone - 28 August to 31 August, Bengaluru

Semi Final 1: South Zone vs (Winner of QF-1) - 4 September to 7 September - Bengaluru

Semi Final 2: West Zone vs (Winner of QF-2) - 4 September to 7 September - Bengaluru

Final match: Between the two semi-final winnersCentral Zone - 11 September - 15 September at Bengaluru

The spotlight of this year’s Duleep Trophy is firmly on Shubman Gill, who recently impressed with a stellar debut series as India’s captain in England. However, his participation in the tournament remains uncertain due to health concerns just before the start.

Apart from Gill, the tournament will also feature senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami, alongside several prominent India internationals including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Rajat Patidar, adding significant star power to the competition.

Also on ABP Live | Ravichandran Ashwin's Net Worth: A Look At His Wealth, Luxurious Lifestyle