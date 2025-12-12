Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium To Resume Cricket; Govt Orders Stronger Safety Measures

Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium To Resume Cricket; Govt Orders Stronger Safety Measures

On resuming cricket matches in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, DK Shivakumar emphasised that the decision was made to uphold Bengaluru's reputation and prevent any untoward incidents.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday announced that cricket matches will be allowed at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium with safety measures.

Speaking to the media at the Circuit House in Belagavi, Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said: "We've allowed cricket matches to be held at the stadium, taking necessary precautions to ensure safety and maintain Bengaluru's reputation."

"Home Minister G Parameshwara has been tasked with overseeing the arrangements, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad and police officials will discuss the details," he added.

Shivakumar emphasised that the decision was made to uphold Bengaluru's reputation and prevent any untoward incidents.

Sources said that the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday night had approved conducting all upcoming cricket matches, including the 2026 IPL, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The decision was made at the cabinet meeting in Belagavi, with the Home Department tasked with implementing the Michael De Cunha report's recommendations and ensuring enhanced security measures.

The Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) will discuss and agree on the necessary steps with the Home Department. A meeting chaired by the Home Minister will finalise the arrangements.

The decision follows the suspension of cricket matches at the stadium after 11 fans died in a stampede during an RCB victory celebration in July. The stadium had also lost a women's World Cup match due to security concerns.

The stadium has not hosted any matches since the stampede on June 4, in which 11 people were killed.

The announcement came after newly-elected KSCA President and former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad and other office-bearers met Shivkumar in Belagavi. They had also met the CM and had submitted a request for the resumption of matches.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, asked about the dinner meet he had attended amid rumours that it was organised in response to a dinner meeting organised by CM Siddaramaiah's camp, said that he attends lunch invitations from locals and Congress party family members as a gesture of goodwill.

"They invite us with love, how can we refuse? It's not a banquet or anything official," he said.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, stated that he and other party members often receive invitations from locals, including Congress party workers and their families.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
