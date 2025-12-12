Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27 gather momentum, taxpayers are confused about the date for the budget presentation next year.

With February 1, 2026, falling on a Sunday, speculation has grown over whether Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will stick to the now-established convention of a February 1 Budget or shift it by a day.

Before debating the date, the finance ministry is working through its usual annual cycle. In November, Nirmala Sitharaman chaired her third Pre-Budget Consultation in New Delhi, engaging with stakeholders from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. These discussions help shape the proposals that eventually find their way into the Budget document.

Yet, amid these consultations, one logistical question continues to linger: how flexible is the Budget calendar really?

Can the Union Budget Be Presented on a Weekend?

Well, the short answer is yes. The Indian Constitution and parliamentary rules do not prevent the Budget from being presented on a Saturday or Sunday.

While February 1 has been the preferred date since 2017, the government has the discretion to adjust the schedule depending on operational, procedural, or administrative requirements.

Presenting the Budget on a weekend also gives markets time to absorb the announcements, and the government some time for post-presentation briefings and feedback.

Weekend Budgets Are Not New: A Look Back

Despite the perception that the Budget is a strictly weekday affair, India has a surprisingly rich history of weekend presentations.

February 28, 2015 (Saturday): Presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

February 27, 2016 (Saturday): Also presented by Jaitley.

These early Modi-era Budgets were timed to allow smoother parliamentary debate before the financial year began.

However, even before 2014, budgets have been presented on the weekends. The March 3, 2001, budget was presented on a Saturday and even the February 28, 2004 budget was tabled on a Saturday.

In 1999, Yashwant Sinha presented the Budget on a Sunday on February 28.

That year also marked a historic shift as the Budget was presented at 11 AM instead of the traditional 5 PM for the first time.

So, precedent clearly shows that a Sunday Budget is neither unprecedented nor improbable.

What Makes February 1, 2026 More Complicated?

Two separate issues overlap this year:

Sunday Holiday: Government offices, including Parliament, follow the weekly closure on Sundays. However, exceptions can be issued when necessary, especially for national priorities like the Union Budget.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: The date also coincides with Guru Ravidas Jayanti. While this might suggest an additional holiday constraint, the Centre’s notification (F.No.12/2/2023-JCA) designates it as a restricted holiday, meaning government offices will remain open.

This reduces the likelihood of the Budget being delayed solely on account of the festival.

Officials indicate that the final call will be taken soon, either by the Ministry of Finance, or Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Until then, both February 1 (Sunday) and February 2 (Monday) remain possibilities.

What About the Economic Survey?

Following tradition, the Economic Survey is released a day before the Budget.

If the February 1 date is retained, then economic survey will be presented on January 31, 2026.

Will Stock Markets Open on a Sunday? NSE Is Considering It

In a rare move, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on December 8 that it is examining whether to keep equity markets open on February 1, 2026, if the Budget is delivered that day.

This is still under review and will only be finalised after the government confirms the Budget date.

Such a step would mark one of the few times in history that Indian stock markets operate on a Sunday, underscoring the significance of Budget Day for investors.

All eyes are now on the official communication from the government. Until then, the question remains open , but the clues point strongly towards a Sunday Budget showcase next year.