HomeSportsCricketBCCI Proposes Five-City Schedule For T20 World Cup; Ahmedabad To Host Final: Report

BCCI Proposes Five-City Schedule For T20 World Cup; Ahmedabad To Host Final: Report

The report states that 2026 Men's T20 World Cup final is likely to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India is set to co-host the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka, with the tournament expected to take place between March and April next year.

According to NDTV, BCCI has submitted a proposed schedule to ICC, suggesting that matches in India will be held across five Tier 1 cities.

The report states that 2026 Men's T20 World Cup final is likely to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which has previously hosted multiple IPL finals as well as 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final.

Where will Pak play its T20 WC matches?

With Pakistan reportedly unwilling to play in India, ICC is reportedly working to finalize a single city in Sri Lanka to host all of Pakistan’s matches for the tournament.

Currently, there is no information on what will happen if Pakistan qualifies for the final - whether they will agree to play in Ahmedabad, the expected venue for T20 World Cup, remains uncertain.

5 likely Indian venues for T20 WC next year

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been selected to host the final of 2026 T20 World Cup.

According to the Indian Express, alongside it, four other Indian venues - Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, M. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai - have been chosen to stage matches for the tournament, which is set to begin in February next year.

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium remains sidelined

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru remains sidelined following the tragic stampede on June 4 during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s celebrations, which claimed more than 10 lives, including a minor.

In the aftermath, the venue was stripped of hosting rights for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, deemed unsafe by Justice John Michael Cunha Commission.

Also, BCCI has reportedly decided that stadiums which hosted matches during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 - such as Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Navi Mumbai - will not be considered for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Ahmedabad BCCI T20 World Cup 2026 India Schedule World Cup
